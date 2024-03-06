Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera Ethnicity: Where Is the UFC Bantamweight Star From?

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has kept on entertaining the fighting community with his performance inside the MMA cage. Even though he wasn’t able to take down Sean O’Malley at UFC 299, ‘Suga’s only defeat was indeed at the hands of ‘Chito’ Vera. Needless to say, his fighting prowess has greatly impressed fans and professionals alike.

Vera has never failed to bring everything he has into the Octagon when he fights. From his cold stare-downs to his eerily calm and collected counterstrikes, there is no doubt that his killer instincts were something ingrained from when he was a child. So what was Chito Vera’s childhood like?

Marlon “Chito” Vera: Ethnicity and childhood

Marlon “Chito” Vera was born and raised in a small town called Chone in Ecuador. Vera, in almost all of his fights, brings the Ecuadorian flag with great pride and doesn’t hold back in talking about his love for his country. After his fight against Frankie Edgar at UFC 268, the Ecuadorian president congratulated him on his win, which was a big thing for the UFC bantamweight.

Vera grew up the youngest of three siblings and confessed to being the troublemaker of the bunch. He grew up the youngest son of a farmer in Chone. “Chito” claimed he used to get in trouble ever since he was young, even getting into quite a lot of street fights. However, this nature of his was what eventually led to him becoming a successful UFC fighter in a talent-stacked division.

The Ecuadorian started training in Jiu-Jitsu by the age of 17 and has credited it to him changing his ways in life. He now has tons of fans not only in Ecuador but all across the globe. But his biggest fans remain his wife and kids.

Now, let’s take a closer look at Vera’s family. After all, they are the ones who cheer the loudest when he lands inside the Octagon for his bouts.

A closer look at the Vera family

Marlon Vera is married to his high school sweetheart, Maria Paulina Escobar. Vera claimed that the two first met during 4th grade when he moved to the city of Guayaquil. They started dating a few years later and have been together ever since. Chito and Maria have three beautiful children who come to watch the Ecuadorean when he competes.

“Chito” Vera’s oldest daughter is Ana Paula, who was born in 2011, their second child and only son, Jose Ignacio, was born in 2015, and their youngest daughter was born in 2018. It was indeed Vera’s eldest daughter who pushed him to take on fighting as a career. He once revealed, “I have never seen her smile, and that’s why I am working here.” Vera, in many instances, has claimed that his family is the reason for his motivation for fighting and success in the UFC.

Now, Vera is all set to land against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC on ABC 7. Without a doubt, ‘Chito’ desperately needs to turn his losing streak into a winning streak. Will Marlon Chito Vera have what it takes to win against Figueiredo? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.