Marvin Vettori Honors Brother Patrick’s Wish After Finding UFC 318 Motivation in His Tragic Passing

On April 15, 2025, Italian reporter Al Zullino reported what might be one of the most tragic events this year that shook the MMA world. Marvin Vettori’s younger brother, Patrick Vettori, was accidentally caught in a fire in his apartment in Mezzocorona, Italy, and, unfortunately, lost his life. He was 30 years old at the time. The former middleweight title challenger understandably had to deal with this sorrow, which he has also shared a bit with the world.

‘The Italian Dream’ followed the tragic news with a childhood photo of him and his brother, pouring his heart out in the caption. He wrote, “You were and will always be my No. 1, my little brother. You left behind an unfillable void, and I will love you until my last breath.” The 31-year-old went through one of the toughest times of his life, losing a sibling in such a devastating way. Still, the tragedy hasn’t stopped his drive to train and fight.

Vettori is making his comeback against Brendan Allen in a grudge match at UFC 318. As a result, there were obviously questions about how he’s dealing with the life-altering tragedy his family went through earlier this year. And answer them, he did. ‘The Italian Dream’ shared that his brother would’ve wanted him to keep fighting. And that wish has now become the Mezzocorona native’s driving motivation heading into the ultimate showdown this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Marvin told UFC, “I know (Patrick) would have wanted me to do this, too. I think I was always an example of resilience for him, always trying to push past struggles and difficulties in life, and that’s what I have to keep doing. Obviously, a lot of my perspective shifted, but in this time of my life, this is what I’m doing, and I’m gonna keep doing it.”

AD

via Imago June 16, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 16: Marvin Vettori poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier: Weigh-in at UFC Apex on June 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230616_zsa_p175_047 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

The #10 ranked middleweight is keeping it together and stepping back into the cage for his brother, but he believes others are watching him, too. And for them, he wants to set an example. As he put it, “Other people in my family, people very close, people around me. So I need to keep going for them, too.” It seems Vettori is in good spirits heading into the fight against his opponent, whom he’s already promised to hurt badly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Marvin Vettori cannot wait to hurt Brendan Allen at UFC 318

Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen might have the most fueled personal beef at this weekend’s spectacle. The two got into a brawl last August after a PFL event in Hollywood, Florida—inside a casino, no less. So yeah, the bad blood has been simmering for quite some time. Now, they’ll finally get the chance to settle it at UFC 318, and Vettori is planning to do it in vicious fashion!

Vettori stated during the UFC 318 media day, “It is what it is. But when you run your mouth, some people think nothing is going to happen. But if you run your mouth, you have to move differently because if I see you, it’s on sight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Also, when asked whether this rivalry feels personal, Vettori didn’t hold back: “I definitely don’t like the guy. I don’t like the guy.” That pretty much cements the tone for a true grudge match set to unfold inside the Smoothie King Center. Now, the only question is—will all that animosity explode into a full-blown war?

With that said, what do you think about Marvin Vettori drawing motivation from his brother’s passing and channeling all that energy into this fight? And how do you think things might play out differently against Brendan Allen this time around? Let us know by commenting below!