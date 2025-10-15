Marvin Vettori Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Late Brother Six Months After Tragic Loss

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori was reeling from his second straight loss to Roman Dolidze in March earlier this year. But his sorrow was multiplied a hundred times when, in the very next month, his 30-year-old brother, Patrick Vettori, tragically passed away in an apartment fire in Mezzocorona, Italy. Patrick lived alone in his apartment, so when the neighbors finally saw the smoke rising from his home and firefighters responded, it was already too late.

Marvin Vettori’s younger brother had inhaled too much smoke, which caused his death. In the aftermath, the Italian southpaw penned an emotional message to pay tribute. “You were and always will be number one, my little brother,” he wrote on social media, as per translations. It has been six months since that tragic day, and Vettori has lost another fight to Brendan Allen in July, but the older Vettori hasn’t forgotten the hole his little brother left behind in his life.

Marvin Vettori on brother’s six-month death anniversary

He took to Instagram earlier today to pay a heartfelt tribute to his younger brother. “It’s already been 6 months since that damned day,” Vettori began his message, per translations. “I’m not posting this picture for sympathy, but because it comforts me to remind everyone how unique and great you were.” The 32-year-old attached a couple of pictures to the post. One of them showed the southpaw sitting with his brother, as they posed for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvin Vettori (@marvinvettori)

Vettori anguished over how drastically things changed that day, as he asked Patrick to provide guidance from where he rests. “In that moment, everything changed forever—one of the few certainties in life was taken away that day. For now, guide us from up there,” he continued. Considering the limited time people have on earth, Vettori promised to be together once again. “One day we’ll see each other again, brother.”

For now, the Italian UFC star is preparing for his rendezvous in the Octagon, one that is crucial for his UFC career.

The do-or-die fight for Vettori

UFC 323, set for December 6, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, could mark a do-or-die moment in Marvin Vettori’s career. The Italian contender faces Brazilian powerhouse Brunno Ferreira in what many see as a must-win fight for Vettori, who currently sits at #14 in the UFC middleweight rankings. With his recent struggles threatening to derail his title ambitions, Vettori knows the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Speaking to BVM Sports, he acknowledged the pressure, saying, “I definitely got to win this one.” Meanwhile, Ferreira enters the bout with momentum on his side, riding a two-fight win streak after rebounding from a submission loss to Abus Magomedov at UFC 308. Known for his explosive style and knockout power, Ferreira will look to use Vettori’s desperation against him in a clash that could redefine both men’s trajectories in the division.

From the looks of things, Marvin Vettori is under immense pressure. On one hand, he is feeling the gap his late brother left behind. On the other hand, he has a pretty big fight coming up. What do you think the future holds for the Italian?