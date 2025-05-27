Mateusz Gamrot Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Mateusz Gamrot is one of the most highly touted contenders in the lightweight division, boasting an impressive 7-3 record in the UFC. His last fight didn’t pan out in his favor as he racked up a decision loss back in August last year when he fought Dan Hooker. Well, the Polish star is heading back inside the Octagon after nine months, breaking his duck in 2025 against Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107.

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Having been in the UFC for almost five years now, it’s safe to say that Mateusz Gamrot is living a comfortable life from a financial standpoint. And fans are interesting knowing how much the Polish fighter is worth. So, ahead of his comeback fight on 31 May, let’s take a look at the financial details of ‘Gamer’ before he butts heads against his Serbian counterpart.

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Mateusz Gamrot’s net worth & endorsements

Usually, fighters—unless you’re Conor McGregor—don’t like to disclose their net worth online. But with the internet keeping an eye on everyone, especially figures in the public domain, the information gets gathered and broadcast nevertheless. According to certain sources, the Polish star appears to be a member of the million-dollar club, as he’s reportedly worth around $1 million. And guess what? A lot of sponsorship deals can be credited for his massive bank balance.

Apart from the guaranteed sponsorship fee that the UFC gives its fighters for the Venum deal, Mateusz Gamrot also earns a considerable amount of money from other deals as well. Some of those reported sponsorships and endorsements include American sportswear company Under Armour, dietary service provider Body Chief, and other brands like Essenz, Diet&Sport, Betclic Polska, and Koterski.

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Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 3: Mateusz Gamrot at the ceremonial weigh-ins at MGM Grand Garden Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Ceremonial Weigh-ins on March 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_156442

Mateusz Gamrot’s got a few more sponsorship deals, but details about those aren’t available in the public domain. Now, let us take a look at the money that fans are more interested in, which is Gamrot’s UFC payouts. Well, here’s everything we know on that front.

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UFC payouts: How much salary does Mateusz Gamrot earn?

As we all know, there’s a vast disparity between the top earners and the low earners in the UFC. While some make thousands, others make millions for a single fight. When we take a look at Mateusz Gamrot’s payout, he hasn’t yet reached the million-dollar mark on that front. Nevertheless, he did make some good money, with the fight against former champion Rafael Dos Anjos helping him earn $186,000 in total. Meanwhile, some reports claim that the win over the Brazilian former champion helped Gamrot make more than $250,000.

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Coming back to his next biggest payout, it came in his fight against Dan Hooker at UFC 305, which helped him earn his second-biggest paycheck despite losing the fight. Reports claim that ‘Gamer’ made a total of $121,000 at UFC 305. Well, the numbers could differ, but if we were to make an estimation about his next fight, Mateusz Gamrot is expected to make over $200,000, given that he’s fighting in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 107.

Mateusz Gamrot needs to win the fight against Ludovit Klein and get back in his winning ways if he dreams of fighting for the lightweight title. With Islam Makhachev vacating the belt to pursue his welterweight dreams following a dominant run as a 155er, it’s possible that with a couple of wins under his belt, he could be fighting for the belt. What do you think? Let us know in the comments down below.