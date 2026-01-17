Matt Damon Claims Joe Rogan’s Idea Will Make UFC “Go Out of Business Real Quick”

In its more than thirty years, the UFC has built itself into the premier name in MMA, standing out among countless promotions worldwide. Still, it’s impossible to please everyone, including commentator Joe Rogan, who frequently calls out several rules. One of his proposals is a “no standup” rule for fighters after each round. However, Hollywood actor Matt Damon has warned that his idea could hurt UFC’s business.

“You should never get stood up in a fight. I don’t care if the guy’s doing nothing. If he’s holding you down and you can’t get up, that’s how it should be. So it’s more realistic,” said Joe Rogan on JRE Episode #2440.

The podcaster thinks the “no standup” rule favors striker-based fighters, but it raises concerns for wrestling-focused competitors. Just imagine how much of an advantage UFC stars like Khabib Nurmagomedov could have had with this rule in his prime. If implemented, fights could end more quickly since rounds would resume from the position where they were left off.

The podcaster emphasized that the rule matters for maintaining the “balance” in the sport for fans, many of whom already dislike heavy wrestling bouts, such as Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis’ five-round war at UFC 319. Meanwhile, Matt Damon clarified his stance, admitting he hadn’t realized that stand-ups give the losing fighter an “advantage.”

“Always, always, you’re in a position you didn’t earn, you never got back up. You know, I think they should put them right back to where they were at the end of the round because it’s one fight. It’s not five fights. So if you start it standing up, and at the beginning of each round, that’s a new fight,” Joe Rogan added.

Then, when Matt Damon ran through the scenario for fun, it showed how this decision, if the UFC implements it, could hurt the promotion’s business model: “You’re pitching, like, how quickly would the UFC go out of business if, real quick, 30 seconds, they’re on the ground.”

If UFC adopts Joe Rogan’s “terrible” business plan, wrestling-focused fighters could dominate on the ground. However, the promotion may push back since Western fans favor striking-heavy fights, like Sean O’Malley’s clash with Petr Yan at UFC White House events.

Referees currently stop fights when fighters get stuck on the ground because they fail to get them back to their feet. Rogan’s unconventional idea could completely change this rule.

This is just one of his bold plans. He also wants to remove the cage and replace it with a basketball court, a suggestion he made in front of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Rogan proposes replacing the UFC cage with a basketball court

In recent years, the MMA commission has updated several rules, including the 12-6 elbow. Yet UFC podcaster Joe Rogan wants to overhaul many aspects of the sport, from tackling “sanction cheating” and addressing dangerous dehydration during weight cuts, to replacing the cage with a basketball court.

While this idea may sound outlandish at first, the podcaster explains his reasoning clearly. Last year, he shared this “wacky” concept, arguing that the cage creates an unnecessary advantage that a losing fighter could exploit.

“I would get rid of the cage. I would have them all fight on a basketball court. Just put mats on the ground. I don’t think you should have a cage. I think the cage gets in the way. It becomes a way to get back up because you press your back against it. You can use it to stand back up again, while on the center of a mat, it’s very difficult to get back up. And that’s realistic,” said Joe Rogan.

Matt Damon agreed with Rogan, adding, “Right?”

“You know, you’re using a foreign object to help you perform,” Joe Rogan added.

Joe Rogan has always dropped his rule ideas in front of MMA stars, and now the podcast is bringing them to Hollywood. What’s your take on his wild rule change suggestions? Sound off below.