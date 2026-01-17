Matt Damon Shares Humbling Encounter With 5-Foot-4 UFC Champ Who Could’ve ’Wrecked ‘ Him

Does size really matter in the fight game? That’s the question a lot of people ask, assuming bigger fighters always have the advantage. But UFC former two-division champion Henry Cejudo proves that’s not always the case. He’s solidified his spot as a future Hall of Famer. An Olympic gold medalist and UFC dominator against elite opponents like Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw, Cejudo built a legacy few can touch.

Despite being underestimated because of his height, ‘Triple C’ consistently silenced doubters with his skill set and fight IQ. So, when Good Will Hunting stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, their discussion eventually shifted to MMA, where Damon shared a memorable story about meeting Henry Cejudo without recognizing him at the time.

UFC vet Henry Cejudo fails to capture Matt Damon’s attention

Matt Damon attended a UFC event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles while chatting with UFC lawyer Patrick F. Madden. During their conversation, Madden shared a story about Conor McGregor, when suddenly Damon spotted a short man walking by.

“He’s in chinos, like khaki pants, and a blue button-up business shirt with spectacles. He’s very small, and I kind of don’t really regard him, and I’m still hearing this story. Then Patrick goes, ‘Matt, do you know Henry?’ I turn, and it’s Henry Cejudo,” Matt Damon said on JRE Episode #2440.

Damon, standing around 5-foot-11, immediately registered the size difference with Henry Cejudo, who measures about 5-foot-4: “And I’m like, ‘This fucking guy could wreck me, right?’ [laughter] Absolutely [ __ ] destroy me.”

He also recalled UFC 229, where he watched the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov clash alongside fellow actor Chris Pratt. After all, around McGregor, anyone standing nearby can easily get overlooked. Now retired, Cejudo lives the veteran life after the second half of his career ended on a 0-4 run.

Last month at UFC 323, Henry Cejudo ended his more than decade-long MMA career after losing to Payton Talbott in his final bout. The Arizona native originally retired in 2020 after capturing the bantamweight title, but returned to satisfy his competitive drive. That comeback didn’t go as he had hoped. And now he’s making another return, this time to focus on a fresh project.

Henry Cejudo returns from retirement with a new competitive venture

In MMA, “retirement” doesn’t really exist. The RAF promotion has become the go-to hub for wrestling- and grappling-focused UFC veterans like Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold, as well as active stars like Arman Tsarukyan and Bo Nickal, who already compete at the highest level against Olympic and NCAA champions. Now, Henry Cejudo is returning to the mats at RAF 06 in March, headlining the event alongside a fellow UFC legend against Clay Guida.

But ‘Triple C’ isn’t stopping there. He is also diving into writing children’s books. His latest venture, a water company, has grabbed attention as well. The 38-year-old posted on X that he’s “just getting started” with One Water and gave fans an inside look at its Edmonton, Canada, facility.

“A lot of you guys have been wondering, ‘What’s going on with Triple C after retirement?’ Well, guess what, guys…” he said in the post. “I wanna give you guys a private tour (of) my water company: One Water.”

‘King of Cringe’ added: “It tastes amazing! Take a trip, with every sip.”

Now that Henry Cejudo has officially retired, what’s your take on his legacy? Do you think the former champ hurt his own legacy by coming back to the UFC in 2023? Share your thoughts below.