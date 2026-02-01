Mauricio Ruffy Relying on Alexander Volkanovski for UFC 325 Has His Fighting Nerds Teammates Split

The knockout landed clean. The silence around it did not. Moments after Mauricio Ruffy’s hand was raised at UFC 325, the bigger question was not how he beat Rafael Fiziev. It was who did not stand beside him when it happened.

That tension became unavoidable on January 31, 2026, at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, when Ruffy earned a statement win while visibly separated from key members of the Fighting Nerds. In the aftermath, teammate Jean Silva’s pointed comments toward Alexander Volkanovski, paired with noticeable absences and social media signals, exposed a team no longer moving in one direction.

This was not just a camp decision. It was a stress test for a fast-rising MMA squad built on collective identity.

Silva’s Warning and the Spark Behind It

The first public crack came before the event. “I am going there to camp with Ilia Topuria to break you,” Jean Silva said on social media, directing the message at Alexander Volkanovski.

The comment landed with context. Topuria is one of the few fighters to stop Volkanovski, and Silva currently sits sixth in the featherweight rankings. Still, the timing raised eyebrows, especially with Mauricio Ruffy training alongside Volkanovski in Australia ahead of UFC 325.

That connection mattered. Ruffy’s presence in Volkanovski’s camp appeared to shift Silva’s focus from title aspirations to personal lines being crossed.

At the post-fight press conference, Volkanovski addressed the situation directly. “I think he’s a bit upset about the Ruffy thing,” Volkanovski said. “I don’t think it was anything more than that.”

Ruffy entered UFC 325 coming off a loss to Benoit Saint Denis last year. For his fight against Rafael Fiziev at lightweight, he joined Volkanovski’s camp in Australia with limited preparation time. Despite the circumstances, the result was emphatic. Ruffy delivered one of the best performances of his career.

Still, the optics were impossible to ignore. Ruffy did not wear the Fighting Nerds’ signature glasses during post-fight interviews. No Fighting Nerds coaches stood in his corner. Jean Silva had reportedly unfollowed him across social platforms earlier in the month.

Then came the moment fans noticed in real time.

During a live watch stream with Nina Marie Danile, Silva got up and left when Ruffy’s fight began. The clip circulated quickly, reinforcing the idea that something inside the team had shifted.

Mixed Signals From Inside the Team

Not everyone followed Silva’s lead. Carlos Prates attended UFC 325 and embraced Ruffy outside the cage after the win. He later shared the moment on Instagram. “This guy almost gave me a heart attack!” Prates wrote.

He followed it with another message. “Congrats, brother @ruffy_mma. P.S.: The fight was fine, but the behind-the-scenes stuff, only we know.” Caio Borralho also showed support. He remained on the live stream during the fight and cheered Ruffy alongside Danile.

At the same time, Fighting Nerds coach Pablo Sucupira did not attend the event and did not repost Ruffy’s victory on his personal Instagram, despite the team’s official page sharing the knockout.

The contrast added weight to the perception of a split. Ruffy did not let the speculation linger. “I’m still on Fighting Nerds. I’m always going to be a Fighting Nerd,” he said after the fight.

He explained that the corner situation was logistical, not personal. “One week before, Pablo has Jean Silva’s fight,” Ruffy said. “After that, he needs to stay one month with Caio Borralho in Vegas. Pablo is a dad right now. He has a baby. I understand this moment of his life.”

Ruffy added that he had two coaches from Brazil training with him for the bout. Volkanovski later revealed that Ruffy also dealt with legitimate influenza during fight week, including a high fever that briefly raised concerns about making weight. Despite that, Ruffy delivered.

Fighting Nerds have built their reputation on unity. Just one week earlier at UFC 324, the team showed up in full force for Jean Silva’s bout against Arnold Allen, complete with post-fight photos alongside Joe Rogan. UFC 325 told a different story.

Ruffy’s decision to train with Volkanovski worked competitively. It also forced the team to confront growing pains that come with success, overlapping schedules, and individual career paths. For now, no one has officially left. No bridges have been burned publicly.

Still, the body language, the absences, and the words exchanged suggest the Fighting Nerds are navigating a pivotal moment. Whether this becomes a temporary strain or a lasting divide will depend on how the team balances loyalty with ambition as its fighters continue to rise.