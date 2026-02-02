Mauricio Ruffy Reveals Conor McGregor’s White House Offer to Him After Sidelining Michael Chandler

After Dana White rejected Michael Chandler as an opponent for Conor McGregor‘s upcoming match, McGregor is now seemingly interested in a fight against lightweight prospect Mauricio Ruffy. While Ruffy shocked the fans when he named McGregor as his potential next opponent, he has now mentioned an offer from the Irishman to fight him.

‘The Notorious’ has been away from the UFC octagon for almost five years now. Although McGregor was slated to return in 2024, he had to pull out due to an injury. Now, with the historic UFC White House looming, the Irishman wants to make his return on June 14. While several fighters, including Michael Chandler, have stated their wish to face McGregor, Ruffy says he was being asked by the Irishman for a fight against him.

Mauricio Ruffy reveals Conor McGregor fight negotiations

“He made comments about me fighting him, saying that two top-level strikers would sell much more, it would be closer to what he’s aiming for in his comeback, not to fight a guy who’s coming off several losses and all that,” said Mauricio Ruffy in an interview with Laerte Viana.

Ruffy further claimed that Conor McGregor prefers a good striker as his opponent: “He wants to fight a good striker who will drive the crowd crazy. And I said, “Wow, I agreed right away.” I said, 100%, count me in.”

‘One Shot’ is no doubt an interesting fighter in the lightweight division. His statement victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 325 last weekend is an example of it. And following that win, Ruffy even publicly called out ‘The Notorious’.

“Hunter [Campbell], Dana White, you see me fight and know my style. How about Conor McGregor or Paddy Pimblett? Let me put on a show,” Ruffy said through an interpreter in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

Not only that, Ruffy boasts an impressive record in the UFC, where he secured three out of his four wins via knockouts. Now, that’s something that would surely interest a fighter like McGregor. But who else can be an option for the Irishman’s return?

Top MMA journalist sees the possibility of Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett

Initially, Michael Chandler was among the top contenders to face Conor McGregor on the UFC White House card. But Dana White has publicly shut down that possible matchup. Following that, several individuals in the community started discussing and speculating on the best option for the Irishman’s return.

“The big fish for the White House card is Conor McGregor, right? That’s the big dog, that’s the big draw. If [McGregor] is involved, I can see a scenario where it’s him vs. Paddy. If it’s not Chandler,” Ariel Helwani said on his show.

Paddy Pimblett can be an interesting matchup for McGregor. The UFC White House card is expected to go down on June 14, and till then, the Scouser will have enough recovery time from the injuries he suffered in his UFC 324 fight.

Amid these speculations, the UFC is yet to make any official announcements regarding the historic White House event. Whether it is Mauricio Ruffy or ‘The Baddy’, fighting McGregor will surely be one of their big dreams.