Max Holloway Adds To Justin Gaethje’s Misery With UFC 318 Plans

Justin Gaethje has always been the UFC’s go-to warrior for all-out wars. Slated to face Dan Hooker at UFC 313, things took a sharp turn when ‘The Hangman’ pulled out with a hand injury. No problem, he didn’t flinch. The Arizona brawler stepped up against Rafael Fiziev on a moment’s notice, no questions asked. But despite saving the card. Now, ‘The Highlight’ is showing signs of frustration with the promotion for not getting a title shot, even with his 3-1 in his last fights.

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are set to clash for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on June 28. Meanwhile, Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has revealed that the former BMF champ might consider retirement if he’s not next in line for the belt. But standing in his way once again is the current BMF titleholder, Max Holloway, whose plans could turn out to be his biggest roadblock.

Max Holloway eyes lightweight title fight after UFC 318, putting Justin Gaethje’s hopes at risk

Ilia Topuria crushed Max Holloway’s dream of reclaiming the featherweight crown at UFC 308. But ‘Blessed’ isn’t ready to let go just yet. He believes his history with both Topuria and Charles Oliveira gives him an edge. And that a statement win over Dustin Poirier in New Orleans, in what could be Poirier’s retirement fight, would boost his chances of getting the next shot at the 155 lbs title.

The former 145 lbs king said in his YouTube video, “I still have title contentions in my mind. A couple of weeks before us, there’s a title fight at 155 pounds, and I got history with both men. So, at the end of the day, I go out there, I do my thing, I make a statement, and get a statement win. Who’s to say your boy is not fighting for the 155-pound title?”

That’s definitely a tricky situation for the UFC as they try to figure out the rightful contender once the lightweight belt gets decided. Max Holloway has already revealed his plan to chase the title after the Dustin Poirier fight, while Justin Gaethje continues to make strong claims of his own. With both gunning for the same shot, it only adds more confusion and even less clarity.

And let’s not forget—nobody really knows where Arman Tsarukyan stands right now. However, ‘The Highlight’ made one thing clear: the only way he takes another fight is if it’s not for gold—it’s got to be worth the risk

Gaethje demands a big payday from UFC if denied lightweight title shot

Justin Gaethje has been loudly making his case for a title shot, pointing out how he’s always answered the UFC’s call when they needed him. He also brought up a key detail that Islam Makhachev once called him out to fight for the belt. But now that the Dagestani champ has vacated it, things have shifted. So if Gaethje doesn’t get the championship opportunity after UFC 317, the only thing that’ll bring him back to the cage is a big-time money fight.

Continuing his interview at Makeshift Podcast, former BMF champion said, “Since I’ve won (vs. Fiziev), the champion has been saying he wants to fight me. So they could have easily set that up, but they didn’t. Then he vacates, and then Oliveira is 2-2 in his last fights, already has a loss to Makhachev, and they bring a brand-new guy in, and I get f—ed again. So I’m not going to fight any of these m–er f—ers for fun unless they pay me so much more money.”

That’s definitely a fair point by Gaethje. But it seems the knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 shut the door—at least for now. The promotion probably wanted him to stack up a winning streak before giving him another crack at the lightweight crown. That being said, only time will tell how the UFC and Dana White decide the next contender. But, who do you think should fight the winner of the International Fight Week main event?