Max Holloway Alleges $50K Robbery by Israel Adesanya—UFC Stats Say Otherwise

Max Holloway has been beaming with confidence as he nears the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. It was UFC 143 when the duo met in the Octagon for the first time. ‘The Diamond’ secured the win via a triangle armbar in the first round and won the Performance of the Night bonus. In their second bout at UFC 236, Poirier won once again via a unanimous decision and claimed the interim lightweight title. Even though the main event at UFC 236 was pretty interesting, it was the co-main event that received a bit more attention.

Of course, Poirier vs. Holloway 2 was quite thrilling. ‘The Diamond’ outlasted ‘Blessed’ and landed 359 significant strikes, while withstanding Holloway’s relentless pace. But the co-main event overshadowed this bout. Holloway was kinda upset about it, and he reflected on it during a recent conversation with Brett Okamoto from ESPN, when the journalist asked about the BMF champ’s feelings on fighting Poirier.

Holloway answered, “Yeah, for sure. I mean, he’s a dog, man. And that’s why I love him, you know? That’s why I love this challenge, him as an opponent. And that’s why you guys need to tune in, Saturday night, because this fight is going to be one for the record books. I know we should have won Fight of the Night that night, but our luck, f—— Kelvin and Israel was there. You know what I mean? So, that’s why they took that s—. But our fight was pretty damn fun, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the co-main event, Israel Adesanya defeated Kelvin Gastelum and won the interim middleweight championship belt. This was one of the most thrilling fights in the UFC. Both fighters had dominant moments in the bout, but Adesanya edged out Gastelum with a relentless fifth-round assault. Despite Gastelum’s grit and early knockdowns, Adesanya’s striking submission attempts and final-round knockdowns secured his rise to the top in a career-defining performance.

AD

Even Dana White claimed that it was “one of the best fights I’ve ever seen.” White awarded Adesanya and Gastelum with $50K Fight of the Night bonus. But according to the records, Holloway and Poirier also received the Fight of the Night bonus worth $50K each. Yes, this was one of the few events where two fights got the honor of FOTN.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But come UFC 318, the needle is tilting a bit more towards Max Holloway’s win. Let’s see what Michael Bisping and other MMA analysts had to say about the upcoming bout.

Michael Bisping raises Max Holloway high prior to his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Taking to his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ claimed, “All the advantages that Dustin Poirier had in those first two fights kind of works against him now… Max Holloway made his UFC debut against Dustin Poirier. He was only like 20 years old or something like that. Dustin Poirier was older.” Bisping went on, “He was more experienced. He had the man strength. He was a little bit more technical.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But things are a bit different now. ‘The Diamond’ is 36 years old, while ‘Blessed’ is still in his prime at 33 years old. According to him, Holloway will likely claim the victory at UFC 318. With the example of Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje, Bisping continued, “They’re both very good, they’re both very technical. Look at the last fight that Max Holloway had against Justin Gaethje… He went out there, beat him toe-to-toe, and then knocked him out cold… At 155, I think it is a different version.” But whoever wins, the fight would be pretty interesting.

Even the famed MMA journalist, Luke Thomas, believed that the UFC 318 main event would be a banger. He pointed out that Holloway’s skill set is much better now that he’s in the lightweight division. On the other hand, he focused on Poirier’s resilience. “Dustin has refused to go away quietly,” he announced. Thomas reflected back on his battle with Islam Makhachev, where Poirier gave the Dagestani star a pretty tough competition. In the end, Thomas believed that UFC 318 would be the most competitive and the most interesting fight in the trilogy. But what do you think? Will the duo receive a performance bonus this time?