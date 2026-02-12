Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira Face Demotion Risk as Real Title Fight Eyed for UFC 326

For the first-ever CBS broadcast, the matchmakers put Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira as the UFC 326 headliner to make the event feel special. Two decorated superstars of the sport colliding in a rematch after 11 years, with the BMF title on the line, was enough to excite the fans. However, this stellar main event could actually be pushed down a level. Why? Because an undisputed title fight might actually take its place.

With less than a month remaining for the event, flyweight champion Joshua Van and No. 2-ranked contender Manel Kape’s social media exchanges have pointed toward both men looking for a clash at UFC 326, which is scheduled for March 7th.

Joshua Van and Manel Kape launch verbal war as UFC 326 title fight looms

“Van Manel…!???? Taira …!???? 😂😂😂,” the flyweight champion posted on X, aiming at the prime contenders, Manel Kape and Tatsuro Taira. But as the Japanese star remained quiet, the Portuguese powerhouse wasn’t having it.

“We’re all waiting for u to sign for March 7th. What’s the delay? Pen out of ink or hands shaking?” Manel Kape responded to Van’s post, stirring the possibilities of a future showdown at the marquee event. But, as ‘Starboy’ reveals, a contract has been issued that the champion’s corner has yet to address.

Well, that exchange definitely shows both fighters looking to square up on March 7th. But where did this sudden date come from? Actually, in another X post, Van called out Taira for a clash, which didn’t pick up much heat. So, keeping the fire alive, Manel Kape joined the equation, campaigning for the fight. Following that tweet, the 125 lbs champion fired off another one, tagging the promotion to keep him active.

“How y’all get mad at me asking for fights !?? Yall want me to wait all year or stay active!? @ufc,” Van posted again on X.

With the tension between Van and Kape rising, fans would love to see them square up at UFC 326. But if they actually put the flyweight title on the line, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira’s clash could face demotion to the co-main event, as they’re fighting for a symbolic belt and not the actual title.

Now, as the flyweight title bout potentially gains momentum to steal the UFC 326 headliner’s spot, ‘Blessed’ and ‘Do Bronxs’ are also bringing plenty of heat. Offering a glimpse into his evolution, the former lightweight champ believes he would give Holloway a much different result than their first fight.

Charles Oliveira puts Max Holloway on notice ahead of the rematch

In their first fight, ‘Blessed’ defeated Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian suffered a neck injury at UFC Fight Night 74 back in 2014. However, even before ‘Do Bronxs’ sustained the setback, he later revealed that the issue had already been there before the bout. Still, Holloway looked sharp early and had the edge in the opening round, which could have shaped how the fight played out. Now, more than a decade later, the former 155 lbs king seems eager to show just how much he has changed when they collide again.

“From that last fight to this one, I evolved a lot,” Oliveira said in a recent video on his YouTube channel. “In that fight, I entered with an injury. It’s a completely different Charles. I know he’s evolved, he’s grown, he’s the BMF champion, but today’s Charles is a completely different Charles. At the time, I was just Charles of jiu-jitsu. Today, I’m Charles of MMA. I’m a complete guy. At that time, I was just a boy. Today, I’m a lion among lions, so it’s completely different, one fight from the other,” he added.

Charles Oliveira has always carried that warrior mentality, bouncing back against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio and shaking off the loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. But will that self-belief translate against a razor-sharp Max Holloway, who showcased a different kind of power in his war with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318? We may find out soon enough.

That said, with UFC 326 fast approaching, do you think the main event will stay intact, or could the flyweight championship steal the spotlight? Let us know in the comments section below.