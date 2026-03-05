Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira Reject Celebrities for Crowning Them “BMF” at UFC 326

Historically, celebrities wrapped the BMF belt around a fighter’s waist after an all-out war. From Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Mark Coleman, renowned stars have had the opportunity to crown the most violent fighter in the UFC. But it seems that at UFC 326, that’s going to change. Why? Because the headliners, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, want their families to do the honors.

At the UFC 326 media day, a reporter asked ‘Do Bronxs’ about his preferred celebrity to crown him the BMF champ if he beats ‘Blessed’ on March 7. Everyone expected a famous name, but the Brazilian legend said he wants his father to wrap the belt around his waist if he wins. And when the media threw the same question to Holloway, he had a similar answer. It’s just that the former 145 lbs champ and current BMF titleholder wants his wife to put the title around his shoulder.

“You know the true BMF. If you guys look at my shirt, the real BMF is my wife,” ‘Blessed’ stated at UFC 326 media day. “I would love her to wrap the belt around me. If everything goes great there, you best believe I’d be asking Dana White. I’d be like, ‘Hey Dana, let my wife do this. She’s the real BMF.’ Everybody thinks I’m the BMF… I got the title. You don’t want no smoke with her, I promise. You guys saw the clip, bro. Her hand speed is ridiculous.

“That’d be sick,” Holloway said about Charles Oliveira. “I did see Charles. If I had my way, I wish my grandpa could do it. I wish he was here with us and he could be seeing what I’m doing, and he’d probably slap me at the back of my neck for things that I have decided to do in my life.”

Well, that shows how much both fighters aren’t just soulless warriors. They are family men too. Also, when it comes to being dedicated to their families, Holloway and Oliveira have been very open about the support their families have provided for their careers. So, if the UFC actually ends up granting their wish, the fans at T-Mobile Arena would witness a really special and emotional moment, as their fan-favorite fighter would receive the BMF belt from a person they truly care about.

Now, as ‘Blessed’ and ‘Do Bronxs’ look forward to stealing the moment on March 7, the ultimate question becomes: Who would actually get to live that dream? If you’re confused, then Henry Cejudo might have your answer.

Henry Cejudo predicts the winner between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira

Predicting a fight is already a tough job for fans. But when it’s a stellar showdown between Holloway and Oliveira, it suddenly becomes a pick ’em. Both fighters met 11 years ago, when the current BMF champion won after ‘Do Bronxs’ suffered a neck injury. But since then, each of them has grown leaps and bounds and achieved legendary status in the promotion.

Still, former two-division champ Henry Cejudo believes Holloway might take the victory in the rematch as well. Why? Because ‘Triple C’ believes the Hawaiian has better fundamentals compared to his star opponent.

“I think Max,” Henry Cejudo told MMA Junkie. “He’s too fundamentally solid, and sometimes I feel like Charles just makes too many mistakes. He’s too, ‘Let’s fight, bring it on.’ I think Max tactically is wittier than that. He keeps it on his feet, his 1-2s, moves laterally,” he concluded.

Well, Cejudo does make a point here. Charles Oliveira is no doubt a master of submissions, but he also likes to keep the fight on the feet. Against Holloway, there’s a chance that the Brazilian would try to please the crowd by going toe-to-toe in stand-up exchanges, keeping grappling in his arsenal and using it only when the situation demands. In that case, Holloway would definitely have an edge in hand-to-hand combat, and he also has very decent takedown defense.

That said, who do you think will come out victorious at UFC 326? Let us know in the comments section below.