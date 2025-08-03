Max Holloway Copycat Suffers “Insane Aura Loss” as Signature ‘Point’ Goes Horribly Wrong

There are a few UFC fighters who either have a signature move, like Islam Makhachev‘s love for the D’arce choke, or signature gestures, which is where Max Holloway comes in. The BMF champion is one of the biggest fan-favorite fighters in the promotion, who’s known for his habit of raining down a barrage of strikes during the final ten seconds of his fights. And guess what? Holloway even points a fight to the ground to call his opponent to the centre of the Octagon.

Max Holloway’s signature gesture has become one of the most iconic things in the UFC, and many people have tried to imitate him in their fights. However, imitating the BMF champion appeared to be the wrong move for a fighter in the regional circuit because the fight went horribly wrong, as the fight ended in just seconds, becoming the most noteworthy moment of the event.

The fighter in question has not been identified, but he seemed to be a bit cocky when he was squaring off against his opponent. He pointed his finger at the mat twice before getting caught with a big right hook that wobbled him. His opponent made sure the Max Holloway copycat did not get back up, so he followed it up with two more shots to seal the win.

The sudden knockout brought the crowd to life at the MMA event, and the same happened on social media. The fans ripped into the unnamed fighter’s failed attempt to copy Max Holloway with some hilarious reactions. Let’s take a look at that front.

MMA fighter gets roasted for failed attempt to copy Max Holloway

Obviously, the first thing that came to fans’ minds was the fact that “Bro thought he was Holloway,” as one of them commented in an X post. Max Holloway has been fighting and perfecting his craft for more than a decade in the UFC, so, for the fans, the classic finger-pointing gesture is something that he’s earned, unlike the aforementioned fighter who got knocked out cold. “That’s the MMA equivalent of bringing a knife to a gunfight. Some moves you gotta earn,” one of those fans commented.

Moreover, the fans believe that Max Holloway is a one-of-a-kind fighter, as an X user commented, “Yeah, not all can do what Max does.” The MMA fighter also got ridiculed for pointing his finger and getting slept, as a fan claimed maybe that was his plan all along. “Just showing the crowd where he wants to take a nap… and he’s sleeping good now,” that fan wrote. But the worst thing that fans have claimed is that this knockout resulted in Max Holloway’s copycat losing a lot of credibility.

As a fan wrote, “Insane aura loss.” Another fan claimed that the fighter should consider finding another career path because there is no point in continuing his career after that knockout defeat. That X user said, “Should just retire after that.” Meanwhile, one fan decided to give an important piece of advice to all the fighters, claiming that such imitations don’t always work out. “Don’t try everything you see on TV.”



Well, what do you have to say about Max Holloway’s copycat? Could things have gone worse for him? Let us know in the comments below.