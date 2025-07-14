Max Holloway Explains Why He, Khabib, and Islam Won’t Stop Roasting ‘Certified A-Hole’ Daniel Cormier

“If you were hanging around him, you’d never believe that he could pick up anybody in the room and smash them on their head.” Joe Rogan couldn’t have summed up Daniel Cormier’s personality any better! Over the years, Cormier has shared a brother-like bond with many fighters, especiallyKhabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Max Holloway. But that friendship also comes with its fair share of good-natured roasting.

‘DC’ and Khabib both trained at the American Kickboxing Academy, and after spending countless hours training under Javier Mendez, they’ve built a true sense of brotherhood. However, that doesn’t stop them from roasting one another when the moment calls for it. One of the funniest examples? When Cormier won Submission of the Year in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ hilariously trolled him by saying he doesn’t know what a triangle choke is!

Also, who could forget Islam Makhachev’s iconic line, “Send your kids, two-three years in Dagestan, and forget,” all thanks to Daniel Cormier interviewing him. There’s real love there. But with Max Holloway, it’s a different kind of bond. Still friendly, but with a little spice. ‘Blessed’ has roasted ‘DC’ more times than we can count, always leaving fans grinning. And once again, the former featherweight champ couldn’t help himself, this time calling Cormier an A-hole in classic fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hollway told Shak MMA, “Cause we gotta pick up bro! We gotta let DC know, bro. DC is a certified A-hole bro. He’s not very nice, bro. He has got everybody bamboozled, bro. He’s bamboozling people right now. He’s a really mean person! Oh, bro, it’s a facade. So, you don’t get fooled by it, bro. Don’t be one of them.”

AD

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 276-Volkanovski vs Holloway, Jul 2, 2022 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Max Holloway blue gloves reacts before a bout against Alexander Volkanovski not pictured during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 02.07.2022 20:41:41, 18629275, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Max Holloway, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 18629275

That’s another chapter in the banter-filled friendship between Max Holloway and Cormier. ‘Blessed’ might be a legend known for his nasty striking, but the guy’s also got a hilarious side that never fails to crack fans up. Still, as much as the Hawaiian loves to joke around, he’s also shown his emotional side, like before his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. So, let’s take a look at that moment too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Max Holloway doesn’t like to spoil Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight

Max Holloway has revealed a new source of motivation. He wants to become the first man to successfully defend the BMF title. Jorge Masvidal, who won the belt from Nate Diaz at UFC 244, never got the chance to defend it. ‘Blessed’ snatched the title from Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, and now he’s eyeing history at UFC 318 against a man he deeply admires as an athlete. None other than Dustin Poirier.

However, there’s a whirlwind of emotion working around Holloway as he has to win the trilogy bout against ‘The Diamond’ in front of his home audience to do that. The former featherweight champ believes this is a necessary task, which would require a proper spoiling of a legendary fighter’s retirement bout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Continuing his interview with Shak MMA, Holloway said, “With Dustin announcing that this is his last fight, his last dance in his hometown. It’s amazing to be a part of this. But, it just s–cks that I have to play spoiler, but you gotta do what you gotta do sometimes.” With both fighters having already shared the cage twice, there’s a deep level of admiration between them.

But that raises an important question. Will Holloway go all out against Dustin Poirier like he always does? That’s something we’ll only find out once the bell rings inside the Smoothie King Center at UFC 318. Until then, let us know what you think in the comments below!