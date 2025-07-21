Max Holloway Faces Opportunity to Settle Old Beef After UFC 318 but Not Against Ilia Topuria

At UFC 318, Max Holloway proved once again why he’s considered a living legend. In what turned out to be Dustin Poirier’s final walk to the Octagon, Holloway delivered a brilliant performance to retain the BMF title. Their third and final showdown at lightweight served as more than just a sendoff for Poirier—it was yet another masterclass delivered by ‘Blessed.’ With his signature mix of unyielding speed, grit, and undeniable confidence, Holloway delivered yet another unforgettable moment in his legendary career. With the dust settled, one question remains—who will rise to confront the reigning BMF champion next?

Bisping took to his YouTube channel to point out why exactly the fight between the two will be a blockbuster clash. He said, “He’s beaten Dustin. He’s beaten Justin, but he just got knocked out against Ilia Topuria. So he isn’t fighting for the belt anytime soon. Who does he fight? He has a rematch against Charles Oliveira. Charles and Max fought a very long time ago, but the fight ended in a very anti-climactic fashion. It was an injury very early in the fight. Max Holloway’s hand was raised, but it wasn’t a proper win. He doesn’t really feel like he beat him in a fight. So Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira for the BMF belt, and the winner of that fight, if it’s Max, goes on to face Ilia Topuria.”

The Hawaiian fan favorite and former featherweight king didn’t waste any time after his victory—he sent a clear message to the division. After his post-fight interview, he said, “All I’m gonna say [is that] a lot of motherf—ers coming after this BMF belt. Come get me,”. One of the fighters who has shown his willingness to fight Holloway is Michael Johnson. After his fight at UFC 318, he said, “If he retains the BMF belt, you know, that’ll be a fun five-round fight for me and him to do.”. However, Jon Anik also feels ‘Do Bronx’ is the right candidate for ‘Blessed’ after his latest victory.

Jon Anik also chimes in with the idea of Oliveira and Holloway next

In a recent interview, Max Holloway stepped up and addressed Charles Oliveira’s remarks regarding their contentious 2015 fight without pulling any punches. Holloway stood firm, showing no patience for Oliveira’s excuses after their fight ended unexpectedly. He even hinted at the chance of a rematch in the future. That idea ignited enthusiasm from UFC commentator Jon Anik, who acknowledged that BMF title defenses typically don’t capture his interest. Yet, the idea of Holloway going head-to-head with a top-tier contender such as Oliveira had Anik fired up. He believes ‘Blessed’ ought to aim even higher—targeting the lightweight championship directly.

Jon Anik, during an interview with ‘Odds Shark’ said, “I don’t really have a huge appetite to see him defend the BMF title again, were he to successfully defend it here against Dustin Poirier”. Anik feels Holloway should go for the title fight next, or he should be fighting with the Brazilian in a rematch. He further added, “I think he should be chasing the undisputed lightweight title. Of course, we’ll see what happens with Ilia Topuria. But if you were to match Max Holloway up with Ilia again at ’55, or to match him up with someone like Arman Tsarukyan, or to do a rematch with Charles Oliveira.”

It seems Max Holloway isn’t too interested in running it back with either Michael Johnson or Charles Oliveira. Fresh off his grueling five-round battle with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, ‘Blessed’ had a clear message for Dana White. He wants a shot at the division’s reigning king, Ilia Topuria.

The UFC president now holds the reins. The big question now is who will be his next opponent in the ring? Will the UFC CEO grant Holloway the title fight he’s demanding? And more importantly—do you want to witness that showdown unfold?

