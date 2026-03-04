Max Holloway Gets Real About Fighting at 34 Ahead of Charles Oliveira BMF Title Fight at UFC 326

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fighting never actually gets easier; fighters just get smarter about it. Max Holloway is heading into another massive moment this weekend at UFC 326, where he defends his BMF title against Charles Oliveira. The rematch has been nearly a decade in the making, with their first clash being in 2015, when both men were still figuring things out in the MMA world.

Now, they are two of the sport’s most revered veterans. However, prior to the fight, Max Holloway admitted something many fighters rarely say out loud. At 34, ‘Blessed’ no longer feels the same.

Max Holloway admits age has changed how he feels as a fighter

“I mean, I’m 34 now, bro, and you can see this too, right? Our bodies feel way different,” Holloway told Demetrious Johnson. “When I was like 20, 24, I felt like I could run through a f—- brick wall. That’s how it felt.

“Now, at this age, I’m like, Holy s—, that brick wall better be made out of foam or something if I’m running through it.”

Today, that same mentality comes with a little more caution. And, while he joked about it, which undoubtedly landed, the message was clear: experience eventually replaces reckless toughness. For Max Holloway, the adjustment is more than just physical; it is mental. Instead of depending just on durability and speed, he now prioritizes strategy and sound decision-making within the cage.

“Because then I feel it,” Holloway added. “But it is what it is. All jokes aside, it comes with age and it just comes with IQ and fighting IQ.”

‘Blessed’ even pointed to Demetrious Johnson as someone who helped shape that mindset.

“Mighty, I think you was ahead of your time,” Max Holloway told the former UFC champion. “You’d give us those sneak peeks here and there to your career.

“I was like, ‘Gosh, we should listen,’ because, you know, if you was doing this at such a high level, then why can’t I?”

That evolution could matter a lot against Charles Oliveira. Max Holloway remains one of the most relentless strikers in the game, but his style has gotten more calculated over time—kicks, distance control, and tempo management have all become bigger parts of his game.

Because at 34, ‘Blessed’ may not feel like he can run through a brick wall anymore, he might just know a better way to walk around it. And it’s not just us saying that, as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is also backing Holloway to win this fight.

Alexander Volkanovski says Max Holloway will TKO Charles Oliveira

If anyone understands what the BMF champion brings to a fight, it’s Alexander Volkanovski. After sharing the cage with him three times, the UFC featherweight champion believes Max Holloway’s style will pose severe challenges for Charles Oliveira at UFC 326. On his YouTube channel, ‘The Great’ predicted that Max Holloway’s relentless output would eventually tear the Brazilian down.

“Max Holloway, you go 100 percent,” he said. “He’s one guy who knows how to capitalize on someone being tired.

“If he sees you tired, he’s going to make you pay more and more and more, and he can definitely mentally and physically break you down.”

Because of that tempo, Alexander Volkanovski believes the fight will shift in the later rounds.

“I’m going to say yes,” Volkanovski added. “I think you’ll get some better value at him getting the finish. I think he can get the finish.

“I think the later rounds he gets the finish. I can definitely see a finish in the third or fourth round, even.”

In his opinion, ‘Do Bronx’ will always carry danger early, but if the fight carries on, Max Holloway’s pressure will trigger a late TKO. Now, it would be interesting to see how this prediction actually plays out!