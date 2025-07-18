Max Holloway Gets Special UFC 318 Gift From $4.2T Brand Tied to Passion and Favorite Anime

Max Holloway is gearing up for the first title defense of his reign as the BMF champion, which he won over a year ago. However, he may not be the one in focus ahead of his UFC 318 headliner, as Dustin Poirier is hanging up his gloves at the end of this weekend. But guess? The $4.2 trillion worth company, Nvidia, brought some good news to Holloway when they collaborated to combine two of his biggest passions, and yes, it does not include fighting.

When it comes to PC gaming, there is no better equipment provider than Nvidia. This brand has created some of the most powerful and groundbreaking technology, and stands head and shoulders above in the gaming industry. So, ahead of Max Holloway’s fight this weekend, they decided to make a custom PC build, with a bit of extra for the BMF champion.

In a YouTube video posted by Nvidia, the host, Dwight, revealed that Max Holloway wasn’t looking for anything fancy, even though he could have literally asked for the best gaming tech in town. But to add a little extra touch, the people at Nvidia asked him to choose a theme for his equipment. A game at heart, and guess what? Holloway also shares a love for anime, and just like his son, he’s fond of the ‘My Hero Academia’ manga.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“With Max’s previous technical issues, his initial request for a new rig was just a reliable, no-frills PC,” the host stated on the YouTube video. “But when we showed examples of how we could theme it after anything… he immediately gravitated towards one of his and his son’s favorite anime, ‘My Hero Academia, particularly, their favorite character, [Katsuki] Bakugo.”



AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, the final product was bound to garner some epic reactions from Max Holloway, and it did. Not only was he blown away by the specs, but he even claimed that he’s not going to do gaming on any other device than on this new Nvidia setup. Holloway appeared so obsessed with his new gaming PC that he wanted to bring that to Louisiana. Here’s what he had to say.

Max Holloway wanted to bring his new PC to Louisiana during UFC 318 fight week

During a fight week, Max Holloway tends to stay below the radar and relax a bit, given that he’s got some media obligations to attend to as well. But things would have been much better if he had had the new gaming PC with him. Unfortunately, the BMF champion decided not to bring his device along with him since the Wi-Fi services in the places that he and his team will be staying aren’t up to the mark. And guess what? ‘Blessed’ isn’t willing to lose because of a bad internet connection.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I just like to keep a low profile. It’s all about laying back, chilling with the family, and chilling with the team,” Max Holloway stated on the UFC 318 Embedded Vlog on YouTube. “I wanted to bring my gaming PC, but I know the Wi-Fi is not the greatest when you go to Airbnbs. So, I know I’m a competitive guy and I don’t want to lose because of Wi-Fi issues.”

Well, there will be a lot of time to play video games later because Max Holloway’s got a huge task at hand. It may be Dustin Poirier’s final fight, but ‘Blessed’ stands at risk of losing his BMF belt, which ‘The Diamond’ has plans to retire with. Let us know who you think comes out on top this weekend, while sharing your thoughts on Holloway’s new gaming PC. Drop your comments below.