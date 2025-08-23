Max Holloway Keeps Dustin Poirier Promise Alive With Touching Act 35 Days After UFC 318

Reigning BMF champion Max Holloway continues to prove he’s not just the “best boxer” in the UFC, but also a fighter committed to giving back. Fresh off a victory over Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 318 last month—held in Poirier’s home turf—Holloway didn’t just make ‘The Diamond’s retirement bittersweet; he also dashed any hopes of the former champion reclaiming the BMF belt.

Despite their fierce rivalry inside the Octagon, the two legends shared a moment of mutual respect backstage, captured in a widely shared social media clip, in which the duo wished each other a bright future. Max Holloway also vowed to contribute to Dustin Poirier’s charity.

What was Max Holloway’s promise to Dustin Poirier?

In the video, Max pledged support to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, saying, “Before I leave, I’m going to give my gloves to you guys. I’m signing it and giving it to you guys.” Dustin Poirier responded warmly, “You’re the man, though. Yeah, of course.” Then, ‘Holloway’ suggested, “Let’s do something in Hawaii with it,” and ‘The Diamond’ confirmed his interest, assuring ‘Blessed’ he would follow up to make it happen.

Their conversation also addressed the recent devastating wildfires in Hawaii, which claimed hundreds of lives and caused billions in property damage. True to his word, 35 days after UFC 318, Max Holloway followed through. The Good Fight Foundation recently announced on Instagram that they had received the Hawaiian’s fight-worn gloves for auction. The post read:

“It’s #GoodFightFriday and we wanted to give a BIG thank you to @blessedmma for donating his signed gloves from #UFC318 against @dustinpoirier. The auction link is LIVE and will end next Friday. We’ve included the #linkinbio as well as our story. Let’s raise some money and do something big for Hawaii. You guys are amazing, and we greatly appreciate all of your support!”

Max Holloway, hailed as a true legend in mixed martial arts, began his competitive journey at just 15. He cut his teeth in the Hawaiian fight circuit, launching his professional career in kickboxing. Remarkably, after only three days of training in 2007, ‘Blessed’ won his first amateur bout, showcasing the raw talent that would define his future.

By 19, he made his MMA debut and quickly made a mark, compiling a 4-0 record and earning recognition as the 7th-ranked featherweight prospect in prominent MMA circles. Max Holloway’s relentless consistency and striking prowess eventually earned him a coveted spot in the UFC.

Max Holloway speaks out as Khamzat Chimaev nears surpassing his record

Since UFC 319 last week, Khamzat Chimaev has decisively silenced his critics with a masterful performance against Dricus Du Plessis in a grueling five-round clash. From the outset, Chimaev dominated with his wrestling, controlling the former champion for more than 20 of the 25 minutes. Despite this, Du Plessis made valiant attempts to turn the tide, yet all judges ultimately awarded the victory to ‘The Borz.’

The Russian star didn’t rely solely on his grappling; he paired it with relentless ground-and-pound, landing 397 significant strikes—a number that edges close to Max Holloway’s 2021 featherweight record of 445 major strikes against Calvin Kattar, a mark that remains among the most formidable in UFC history. Consequently, reacting to Chimaev’s staggering output, ‘Blessed’ offered a bold prediction.

In fact, in a recent video, Max Holloway said, “He’s going to beat me for the most significant strikes landed. He’s going to have a thousand, and no one’s ever going to beat him.”

So, what’s your take on Holloway’s statement? Could Khamzat Chimaev surpass Holloway’s record? Do you see anyone capable of dethroning the Chechen phenom in the future, or is he destined to retire undefeated like Khabib Nurmagomedov? Drop your thoughts below.