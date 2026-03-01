Max Holloway Lauds Dana White’s Heartfelt Gesture Towards Hawaiian Fire Victims Ahead of UFC 326

Max Holloway is returning to the Octagon to defend his BMF title belt at UFC 326 on 8th March. Besides honing his skills, Holloway has always believed in giving back to his community. And this time, he had Dana White’s unfathomable support. Together, they spearheaded a seven-figure donation to build homes for the victims of the Maui wildfire.

“The UFC was generous enough to be a big help to build homes for the people of Maui,” said Holloway, showing his heartfelt gratitude toward White and Brian Smith, the director of the UFC’s Philanthropy team, for donating $1.2 million.

In 2023, the Hawaiian town of Lahaina experienced the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century in August 2023, which killed 102 people, displaced thousands, and turned the town into ashes. The fire engulfed large parts of the islands, leaving around 6,000 people homeless. In 2025, White visited Maui, joining Max Holloway to see what they had built.

“2 months is a long time, let alone 2 years,” the UFC CEO said during his visit to Maui while touring the homes built through the donated amount. A video later shared by Holloway showed the two visiting the houses and meeting families who had moved in.

Building on that moment, Holloway reflected on the unity of his community. “Us Hawaiian people, we’re one. If I can help and I can help someone else, I’m going to give a lending hand. And I know any of these guys, if they’re in my position, they’ll do the same thing. So, being able to give back, that’s all we want.”

The exchange between the two added a heartfelt layer to the visit. “Max is beloved here. He’s one of the greatest fighters of all time, and he’s always first to jump in for anything for Hawaii,” Dana White said, acknowledging Holloway’s deep connection to his home state and his consistent support for local causes.

From generosity to grit: Holloway’s champion mindset

This heartfelt clip resurfaced on the internet as Max Holloway’s one of many philanthropic gestures ahead of his BMF title bout against Charles Oliveira. However, beyond his generosity toward his community, Holloway also carries the heart of a lion inside the Octagon.

‘Blessed’ recently explained his legendary ‘point down system’, which reflected his confidence in the art of fighting, a skill he has taken years to perfect.

“I don’t think people get the sense of the 10 seconds. Ten seconds is for the end of the fight, when both guys agree, and the guy who’s winning is the one who needs to give you that blessing,” explained Holloway during a recent interview with David Adesanya.

“If you do call it, please do not step back, or shoot, or clinch. It’s 10 seconds- be smart and throw it out.”

Only time will tell if Holloway can turn in another point-down moment at UFC 326 next weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, but given Oliveira’s willingness to walk through fire, despite some notable losses to his record, there’s a good chance fight fans see something special.

