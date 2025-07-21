Max Holloway Makes Case as UFC’s Ultimate BMF Icon With Untouchable Legacy

“He took my undefeated record… I am gonna take his retirement fight,” said Max Holloway ahead of his BMF title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. And on Saturday night, ‘Blessed’ backed up every word. In a high-stakes trilogy bout in Poirier’s home state, Max Holloway crushed the retirement plans of ‘The Diamond’ right in front of his hometown crowd. From the opening bell, Holloway set the tone.

Dustin Poirier fought back fiercely, almost securing a guillotine choke that could have ended the fight before the round concluded. Rounds three and four delivered exactly what fans craved: a fierce, relentless slugfest that had everyone on the edge of their seats. ‘The Diamond’ delivered the heavier blows, yet Max Holloway’s speed, relentless combinations, and unyielding pressure kept him in the lead statistically. Then the final frame arrived. In true ‘Blessed’ style, the Hawaiian positioned himself in the center of the Octagon, challenging Poirier to try and knock him out.

The moment was vintage Max Holloway—tough, fearless, and unshakable. Dustin Poirier gave it his all, but the finish never came. After five thrilling rounds, the judges handed ‘Blessed’ the decision win—closing the trilogy, avenging his past defeats, and breaking the notorious “BMF curse” in the process. With this victory, Holloway didn’t merely defend his title—he solidified his status as the undisputed BMF icon. Still not sold? There are numerous compelling arguments to support Max Holloway’s greatness. Let’s dive in.

Max Holloway breaks infamous BMF curse

The UFC’s symbolic “Baddest Mother F–ker” title has carried a strange curse ever since its inception. It all began at UFC 244, where the belt was introduced in a brutal showdown between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Created by Dana White and Co. as a one-off title to celebrate the UFC’s most violent fighter, it was Masvidal who claimed it that night via doctor stoppage. After becoming the BMF champion, Masvidal’s career unraveled. He suffered four straight defeats (Kamaru Usman x 2, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns)—a string of losses that ultimately led to his retirement.

That fall from grace would spark whispers of what would soon become known as the “BMF Curse.” With ‘Gamebred’ stepping away, the vacant belt returned at UFC 291 in 2023, contested between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Gaethje won in spectacular fashion, landing a head kick heard around the world. But once again, the curse wasn’t far behind.

At the historic UFC 300, Max Holloway delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of his career. In the final seconds, he pointed to the center of the Octagon and invited Gaethje to brawl—then knocked him out cold with just one second left on the clock. With that, the Hawaiian took the BMF crown and cemented the curse’s legacy. Still, the BMF curse couldn’t break Max Holloway.

But the night also raised a larger question: Is it just the BMF belt that’s cursed—or are UFC fighters doomed when they fight their final battles on home soil?

Dana White hails Max Holloway as the only fighter who seeks war even when ahead

“The ultimate holy sh-t moment,” chimed Dana White as he watched Max Holloway put Justin Gaethje to sleep in the final second of their UFC 300 lightweight war. That last-second haymaker didn’t just seal the win—it turned Dana into a full-on Holloway believer. But for longtime fight fans, ‘Blessed’s brilliance wasn’t breaking news. The Hawaiian already carried one of the most decorated résumés in UFC featherweight history.

And while the numbers shine, it’s his skill that truly separates him. Known for having some of the cleanest hands in the UFC, Max has outboxed and outclassed big names. Still, no one took more damage from ‘Blessed’ than Calvin Kattar. Over five brutal rounds, Max Holloway dished out a clinic, landing a record 445 strikes in a single fight.

That night marked another milestone in his legacy—3,655 significant strikes, 3,907 total strikes landed—establishing him as the most relentless volume striker in UFC history. What truly defines Max Holloway goes beyond the stats—it’s the moments that shape his legacy. His flair for the dramatic shines through, allowing him to seize the spotlight when it counts the most. At UFC 318, fueled by the adrenaline of that unforgettable finish,At UFC 318, still riding the high of that iconic finish, Dana White said, “Max is the only guy that actually wants to do that. It’s one of the million reasons why people love him.”

The BMF chapter is only beginning for 33-year-old Max Holloway

In 2012, few could have predicted that a 20-year-old lean fighter from Hawaii, Max Holloway, would rise to become one of the most cherished competitors in UFC history. The Hawaiian, sporting a boyish face and an underdog spirit, faced off against Dustin Poirier in his UFC debut but came up short. The early loss forged his resolve. Instead, it ignited a blaze.’Blessed’ bounced back and unleashed a furious 13-fight win streak, steamrolling opponents from Will Chope to Brian Ortega.

That remarkable run eventually ended in 2019 during a rematch with Poirier, but by then, Holloway had already etched his name in the history books. During that nearly four-year run, Max Holloway became the first American to win the UFC featherweight title and went on to defend it three times, silencing critics and solidifying his legacy. Now 33 years old, the Hawaiian has added the symbolic BMF title to his resume and is aiming to stay at lightweight permanently.

Across both divisions, Holloway holds 27 wins in 35 professional fights—a record that speaks to his grit and evolution as a fighter. At 33, widely considered the peak age for an MMA athlete, Max Holloway brings unmatched insight and experience. As he revealed, he wants to fight four or five more times before hanging up his gloves.

Now, with a rematch looming against Ilia Topuria—the man who last handed him a defeat—Max Holloway looks to settle the score. Do you think the lightweight version of Holloway will be different? Let us know your take below.