Max Holloway Makes Generous Donation to $35M Worth Dustin Poirier’s Foundation Amid Hawaii’s Criminal Crisis

It’s becoming harder not to call 2025 a cursed year, as the world has faced one devastating natural disaster after another since January. The year kicked off with raging wildfires in Southern California that scorched the outskirts of Los Angeles and nearly derailed the UFC 311 event. The blaze left a path of destruction, burning over 2 million acres of land, claiming more than 30 lives, and displacing over 200,000 people.

And that was only the beginning. As the months passed, disaster continued to strike around the world. The devastation has been relentless, from powerful earthquakes to the catastrophic Texas flash floods that claimed 145 lives and left countless others missing. Meanwhile, yet another U.S. state, Hawaii, finds itself in crisis. But in the face of tragedy, UFC stars Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway have come together to support relief efforts and aid those affected across the islands.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC 318 sparks unity as Max Holloway pledges support to Dustin Poirier’s Hawaii relief efforts

A wildfire ignited in June rages on, wreaking havoc across parts of Maui, especially on the island’s far side. Even with state authorities ramping up their response efforts, the damage has been widespread. Hawaii faces a troubling surge in violent crime, intensifying the state’s already critical circumstances. Hawaii’s own UFC star and current BMF champion, Max Holloway, stands among those directly impacted.

AD

Over the weekend, ‘Blessed’ successfully defended his BMF title in a high-stakes showdown that also served as Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight. In the heat of the fight, animosity took a backseat—what emerged was a strong sense of respect and a commitment to fair play. Backstage, the respect was palpable as UFC cameras caught a genuine moment between the two fighters. Max Holloway embraced ‘The Diamond’ and warmly said, ‘Happy retirement.’

In that emotional moment, Max Holloway also extended his support to Dustin Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight Foundation, and gifted him a special keepsake. The cameras caught him saying: “Before I leave, I’m going to give my gloves to you guys. I’m signing it and giving it to you guys.” To which Poirier responded: “You’re the man, though. Yeah, of course.” Holloway then added: “Let’s do something in Hawaii with it.” ‘The Diamond’ confirmed his interest and assured ‘Blessed’ that he would reach out to make it happen.

Hawaii’s unique geography has long made it vulnerable to wildfires, rising homelessness, and increasing crime. As part of a volcanic archipelago, the state is particularly at risk during the dry summer months, when factors like lightning strikes, low humidity, and human activities can easily spark devastating fires. One of the worst disasters struck in 2023, when wildfires ravaged the Lahaina region of Maui County.

The disaster took more than 100 lives, leveled over 2,000 buildings, and inflicted an estimated $5.5 billion in damages. In that challenging moment, Max Holloway stepped up, providing support and unity to his community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who Does Max Holloway Hold Responsible for Hawaii’s Devastating Condition?

In 2023, the devastating wildfires that swept through Lahaina in Maui triggered widespread criticism of Hawaii’s emergency response system. Maui Emergency Chief Reginald Herman Andaya faced intense backlash for his controversial decision not to activate the island’s warning sirens as flames rapidly engulfed the area. The public outrage was swift and overwhelming, ultimately leading to his resignation.

Amid the fallout, UFC star Max Holloway didn’t hold back. Speaking candidly in an interview with TMZ Sports, he criticized the state’s failure to act decisively, despite having the means and resources to prevent large-scale tragedy. Max ‘Blessed’ said, “The state, the government, at so many levels, they just – I’m just straight up gonna say they failed the people of Lahaina, It’s kind of heartbreaking. When it felt like they were lollygagging, too, after everything happened, the Hawaiian people, the locals there are the ones that stood up and took on this responsibility.”

The Hawaii native fiercely condemned outside corporations trying to exploit the crisis by transforming fire-ravaged Hawaiian land into profit-driven ventures. For him, the islands represent more than real estate—they are sacred and cultural heritage, what he proudly called the land of “ancestors.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Given his deep-rooted passion for social issues, could ‘Blessed’ follow in the footsteps of someone like Manny Pacquiao and enter politics to inspire and guide the next generation? What’s your take?