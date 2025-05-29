Max Holloway Makes Intentions for Dustin Poirier Trilogy Fight Clear in 3-Word Prediction

Buckle up—this July, the heat won’t just be coming from the summer sun. The UFC is set to deliver one of its most stacked fight cards of the year. But amidst the explosive lineup, one bout stands out for fans on a personal level: Dustin Poirier’s “last dance.” After a remarkable 16-year run in MMA, ‘The Diamond’ is preparing for his final walk to the Octagon.

In a fitting tribute, Dana White & Co. is returning to New Orleans, Louisiana with UFC 318, for the first time in a decade—Poirier’s home turf—for his farewell fight. His opponent? None other than the reigning BMF champion, Max Holloway, in a highly anticipated trilogy clash.

While Poirier holds a 2-0 edge over Max Holloway, this third encounter feels different. ‘Blessed’ may be coming off a featherweight title loss to Ilia Topuria, but his last year electrifying knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in the lightweight division proved he still packs a serious punch. Now, the Hawaiian is aiming to replicate that same dominance against Dustin Poirier.

Making his intentions crystal clear, Max Holloway recently took to Instagram and dropped a message for fans and critics alike: “max win loading.”‘

As UFC 318 approaches, the anticipation couldn’t be higher. Despite entering the twilight of his career, Dustin Poirier remains at the top of his game. His last outing at UFC 302 saw him take on Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Though ‘The Diamond’ gave everything he had and pushed Makhachev to the edge, a late D’Arce choke in the final round crushed his hopes of finally capturing the undisputed crown.

Now, with the symbolic BMF title up for grabs, this fight represents more than just another war—it’s Poirier’s potential redemption story. And what better way to close out a storied career than by winning a title that celebrates grit, heart, and legacy? A BMF belt victory could immortalize Dustin Poirier’s name in the annals of MMA history.

Dustin Poirier’s coach calls Max Holloway’ bout the “Fight of the Year”

When Dustin Poirier hinted at a “trilogy” on social media last year, most fans assumed he was eyeing a third showdown with Justin Gaethje. But when the dust settled, it was Max Holloway who emerged as his next—and possibly final—opponent. “There’s not a better guy I could think to fight in my retirement fight,” ‘The Diamond’ told McAfee. Poirier’s words couldn’t be more fitting. ‘Blessed’, at just 33, has already carved out an iconic career in the featherweight division.

And while Dustin Poirier is one of the rare fighters to hold a win over him, this trilogy bout carries far more weight. With UFC 318 on the horizon, the stakes are higher than ever. As the American gears up for his final walk to the Octagon, he’s chasing one last prize—the BMF title. A symbolic belt, yes, but one that could provide the perfect Hollywood ending to a legendary run.

Adding to the emotional gravity of the moment is Dustin Poirier’s longtime coach, Mike Brown. Having witnessed Poirier’s journey from a raw prospect to a headlining star, Brown knows just how much this fight means. And he believes the matchup will deliver something special.

“Yeah, storybook ending, man. What a hell of a career this guy had. And no place better to do it than his hometown or his home state, Louisiana, you know, against a reputable monster world champ, you know, Max Holloway. They have done it a couple of times, but this one’s for the BMF belt, which is kind of cool. It will be a big show, big production, and you know, as always, you know fight of the year guaranteed.”

But now comes the real question—how do you see things playing out at UFC 318? Will Max Holloway finally flip the script and avenge those two previous defeats? Or is Dustin Poirier about to seal the trilogy with a dominant 3-0 sweep in what could be his farewell fight?