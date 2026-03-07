What Is Max Holloway’s Net Worth in 2026? All About UFC Stars’ Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Max Holloway holds the UFC record for the most significant strikes ever landed inside the Octagon, and has spent over a decade competing at the highest level. Numbers like that explain why the Hawaiian has become one of the promotion’s most valuable veterans. Now 34 and still headlining major cards, Holloway returns at UFC 326 for a high-profile BMF title defense against Charles Oliveira.

The matchup is a rematch nearly eleven years in the making and another big spotlight moment for ‘Blessed’. But fights like this raise another question fans often ask: how much has Holloway actually earned across his career? So, without wasting any more time, let’s break down his net worth, career earnings, and the brand deals that continue to grow his income in 2026.

What is Max Holloway’s net worth?

At the time of writing, CelebrityNetWorth estimates Max Holloway’s net worth at around $5 million. That number reflects a long UFC run that began in 2012 when Holloway debuted as a 20-year-old prospect. It’s also worth remembering that we’re still early in 2026. With a high-profile fight against Oliveira at UFC 326, that net worth figure could climb again. But to understand how Holloway reached that $5 million mark, you have to look at the individual paydays across his career.

Max Holloway’s career earnings

Holloway’s financial journey inside the UFC is a clear example of how dramatically fighter pay can evolve. In his debut fight, reports suggest he earned around $5,000 in base salary. That was standard for newcomers at the time.

One of the biggest single-night paydays of his career came at UFC 300, where Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje in the final seconds to win the BMF title. Reports suggest that performance earned him around $2.7 million, including bonuses that totaled roughly $600,000.

Other major fights also brought seven-figure payouts. His bout with Brian Ortega at UFC Vegas 42 reportedly generated $1,050,000, while another big payday came in a losing effort against Alexander Volkanovski, where he earned around $990,000. Fight purses make up the bulk of Max Holloway’s income, but like most high-profile fighters, he also earns money through sponsorship deals and brand partnerships.

What are the brands endorsed by Max Holloway?

One of the earliest major partnerships for Holloway came during the UFC’s outfitting era with Reebok, which sponsored fighters across the roster between 2014 and 2021. Today, fighters receive similar benefits through the UFC’s partnership with Venum.

Outside the Octagon, Max Holloway has also partnered with brands like Manscaped, a grooming company that sponsors several UFC fighters like Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis.

Another major partnership involves Budweiser, part of the Anheuser-Busch portfolio. Deals like that extend a fighter’s visibility beyond MMA audiences and into mainstream sports marketing. Holloway has also built a presence online. His YouTube channel currently boasts 421,000 subscribers, adding another stream of revenue through content and fan engagement.

Taken together, those deals show how modern fighters expand their income beyond fight purses. And with UFC 326 on the horizon, there’s a good chance the next chapter of that climb is about to begin for the Hawaiian!