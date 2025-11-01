Max Holloway Putting Hafthor Bjornsson in Headlock Overlooked as Fans Fixate Over Charles Oliveira Rematch

Max Holloway just reminded the world that he can make Iceland laugh just as easily as he can make the fight world roar! The BMF champ recently dropped a new vlog from his trip to Iceland, blending glacier views, geothermal lagoons, and, in classic ‘Blessed’ fashion, comedy with one of the strongest humans alive. While Holloway climbed a bench and jokingly locked in a rear-naked choke on Hafthor Bjornsson, fans online weren’t just laughing. Many skipped right over the viral moment and focused instead on Holloway’s call for a Charles Oliveira rematch, a sequel brewing nearly ten years after their strange first meeting!

Inside the vlog, Holloway takes fans on a hike as the caption indicates, “In this episode, Hiker Holloway is back! Hiking through Iceland’s epic landscapes, enjoying geothermal lagoon.” The highlight comes when Bjornsson, a 6’9” world-record-breaking strongman and ‘The Mountain’ from Game of Thrones, calls for a playful choke photo. “I want one more, get me in a headlock,” he asks. Holloway, showcasing the massive height difference, jumps on a bench, locks in a playful RNC, and Thor laughs and states, “Perfect, I’m going to post the picture and say like, ‘F—some guy just took me in a headlock, who is this guy?”

It’s a fun callback to when Conor McGregor famously sparred Bjornsson in 2015 and bragged afterward that he “still folded him up.” Holloway recreated the moment in pure Blessed-style humor, yet many of the comments weren’t about that moment; they were about Charles Oliveira, as it looks like the Hawaiian can’t even enjoy Iceland without his next war being demanded. And that war has real history.

Holloway has already said loud and clear in a recent interview, “That’s the fight I want. That’s the fight a lot of people want to see. We have history. There’s not too many people right now that others are considering BMFs, and on that very short list, Charles Oliveira is one of them. You’re telling me I get to go out there and defend the BMF title again against a man who is very respected, who I have history with?”

Their first meeting ended abruptly in 2015 when Oliveira collapsed clutching his neck during the fight. Doctors initially suggested a micro-tear in his esophagus, but Holloway still questions whether an injury ever existed as he stated, “If you believe the first one was because of the injury — and everybody’s going to come at me after this hits light: At the end of the day, if you really did your research, nothing was ever found for an injury when he got released from the doctor.”

Since then, Oliveira became champ, Holloway avenged losses to Dustin Poirier, and both climbed the all-time great ladder. Now that Oliveira beat Mateusz Gamrot in his last fight and Holloway beat Poirier in their trilogy, the stars can finally align again as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans ignore Max Holloway’s adventures in Iceland to call for a clash against Charles Oliveira

One fan wrote, “Beat Oliveira then the 155 strap is the only place left.” This fan isn’t worried about headlocks or travel vlogs; they’re fixated on legacy. For many, the Oliveira fight is simply a stepping stone toward a showdown with Ilia Topuria and potential dual-division gold. In their eyes, Max Holloway is on a mission, and Iceland is just the calm before the conquest.

Another supporter added, “Max Blessed Holloway can’t wait to see you back in your floral shorts brother putting the work on somebody.” Some fans just want the BMF energy back. They love the personality with floral shorts, Hawaiian swagger, “Blessed is best” vibes. For them, Iceland is a reminder of why they love Max Holloway: fighter, comedian, adventurer, and warrior all in one frame!

One critic argued, “He’s running away from Charles.” Not everyone buys the narrative. Skeptics think Holloway isn’t chasing Oliveira; they believe he’s avoiding him until timing favors him. As always, the internet always finds tension, even in vacation footage.

Another fan ranted, “I wouldn’t waste time fighting charles he quit the first time your millenniums ahead of him now and he will quit again with another referee stoppage, why beat someone who ilia destroyed already i would rather destroy paddy to make a statement at 155 that you want to fight unstoppable gladiators not watch oliveiras family cry again after you smash him smh, like who remembers that you beat charles already? nobodys going to remember if you beat him again but beating the baddie at his prime that would be unforgettable pimblett could easily go to 170 and give islam hard rubs dana must be saving that rivalry for a big paydeal for ilia, better for rest the body and pop out next year extremely strong and just chill and see how everything plays out with arman and hooker to close out the year.”

This fan wrote an entire essay about Max Holloway’s next fight, and there’s hardly anything to add to it, but the core message? Some believe Oliveira isn’t the right move for Holloway right now. What do you think?

And finally, one fan joked, “I got a weird feeling that this hiker guy can fight. Maybe he should try MMA or smth one day.” Every legendary fighter dreams of hearing this one day, the ultimate fan joke. It highlights Holloway’s charm that even on a hike, even joking, he looks like someone born to scrap!

And maybe that’s the price of greatness. People don’t just watch Holloway; they expect more from him. They expect history. They expect violence. They expect the ‘Blessed Era’ to stretch into another division. Whether it’s a nostalgic rematch with Oliveira, a Topuria revenge mission, or some wild curveball fans keep fantasy-booking, the hunger to see Holloway back in action hasn’t faded one bit. But here’s the fun twist: in the middle of all that noise, Holloway’s laughter with Thor might be the clearest signal yet. He’s healthy, relaxed, and enjoying the journey. And when fighters find peace outside the cage, they usually return inside it sharper than ever!