Max Holloway Responds With Viral 50 Cent GIF After Catching Strays for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

Max Holloway was not a part of UFC Qatar, wasn’t in the headlines, and had no involvement in the Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker storyline, yet his name made its way into the fray. Just moments after the lightweight main event, a fan on X chose to drag ‘Blessed’ into an unrelated conversation, calling him “washed” and comparing him to Dan Hooker.

It was the kind of stray insult that appears out of nowhere, and the BMF champion found himself trending online while being thousands of miles away and focused on his next fight with Charles Oliveira. But instead of retaliating or becoming defensive, Max Holloway responded in the only way ‘Blessed’ can: by turning the entire situation into comedy.

Max Holloway reacts as the Tsarukyan vs. Hooker conversation boils over

The X post that sparked all this came from a user named Frank Mitchel, who claimed Dan Hooker should’ve fought Max Holloway while hailing Arman Tsarukyan as a member of the new age, especially after the Armenian made ‘The Hangman’ tap out in the very second round. He wrote, “Dan hooker has no business fighting Arman, bro should’ve fought @BlessedMMA washed a– #UFCQatar. This is the new generation, fellas.”

And as expected, ‘Blessed’ answered with the perfect piece of internet language: the iconic 50 Cent GIF saying, “Why he say f— me for?” during his past feud with Floyd Mayweather. There was no wrath or dispute, just pure comedy directed at a scenario he had not asked to be a part of. Meanwhile, all eyes in Qatar were on the war between Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker, a contest based on contrasting styles and expectations that truly delivered.

‘Akhalkalakets,’ long regarded as the best lightweight not named Ilia Topuria, entered as the overwhelming favorite due to his speed, wrestling, and ability to break opponents in five rounds. Hooker, on the other hand, had been working his way back from a rough patch during the COVID era, putting together three solid wins and earning another major opportunity.

The analysts were divided in tone, if not in predictions. Beneil Dariush provided a respectful breakdown, suggesting Tsarukyan “could do it very dominantly,” but cautioning that Hooker thrives in late-round chaos. Tyron Woodley? He delivered the harshest assessment of the week: “I despise ‘Israel Adesanya’s girlfriend’ Dan Hooker! Tsarukyan beats him.” No analysis required; only pure emotion. And well, ‘Akhalkalakets’ surely lived up to the hype.

All of this, oddly, is what Max Holloway got pulled into, despite being nowhere near the division’s title picture right now. ‘Blessed’ is in a new era of his career, having recovered from his loss to Ilia Topuria by defeating Dustin Poirier to retain the BMF title. His next fight is speculated to be a rematch with Charles Oliveira, which he wants to schedule before the UFC White House event in June. And even if it doesn’t work out, he has another name calling him out. Seems like the BMF champ seriously can’t take a breather.

UFC 322 winner puts Max Holloway on notice

For Max Holloway, the online “washed” jab was easy to laugh off. What isn’t as easy to ignore is the attention coming from inside his own division. Fresh off UFC 322, Benoit Saint-Denis made it clear that he is gunning for Holloway’s BMF championship. And he said it not by insulting him, but by simply pointing out that if ‘Blessed’ has a belt, he is on the path Saint-Denis intends to take next.

To be fair, the Frenchman has momentum that Holloway cannot ignore. His 16-second knockout of Beneil Dariush kicked off the pay-per-view and proved that he isn’t just back, but also on the rise. While the majority of the division is focused on Ilia Topuria’s title, Saint-Denis is vying for both pieces of hardware at once.

“My absolute goal is to get that BMF and that lightweight belt,” he said, portraying the BMF champ as a part of a larger mission rather than a diversion. And, with Max Holloway already teasing a Charles Oliveira rematch ahead of the UFC White House event, Saint-Denis’ desire adds another candidate to the growing list. The BMF belt has always attracted competitors seeking chaos and violence, and one of the division’s fastest rising stars is currently staring directly at ‘Blessed.’