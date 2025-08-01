Max Holloway Reveals How Dustin Poirier’s Louisiana Crowd Nearly Derailed His UFC 318 Victory

If revenge in MMA had a face, it would look a lot like Max Holloway at UFC 318. In the main event against longtime rival Dustin Poirier, the reigning BMF champion didn’t just defend his title—he shattered ‘The Diamond’s dream of retiring with a win in front of a roaring Louisiana crowd at the Smoothie King Center.

Trailing 0–2 in the trilogy, Holloway didn’t settle for simply clawing one win back to make it 1–2 on paper. He aimed for something more meaningful—spoiling Poirier’s farewell moment in his backyard. And he did just that in a high-stakes war that had the Louisiana crowd on the edge of their seats. Weeks after the fight, Max Holloway reflected on the unforgettable five-round battle and gave props to the fans who showed up in full force.

Max Holloway calls the Louisiana crowd second-best after Dustin Poirier fight.

Few fighters electrify an arena quite like Max Holloway. Every time he steps into the Octagon, the energy shifts—and UFC 300 was no exception. In his epic showdown against Justin Gaethje for the BMF title, ‘Blessed’ had fans glued to their seats from the opening bell to the final horn. Showcasing the slick combinations and relentless pressure that have become his trademark, he reminded everyone why he proudly calls himself the best boxer in the UFC.

Reflecting on the atmosphere in a recent YouTube appearance, Max Holloway gave high praise to the “insane” Louisiana fans, saying he ranked them just behind Rio and on par with Singapore: “The crowd in there—one thing about the Louisiana crowd—it was insane. There’s only one crowd that beat it, and there’s another crowd that matched that energy. The only crowd that beat that one was in Rio when I fought the king of Rio. I fought for the undisputed title against José Aldo. That crowd was just a little bit louder than the Louisiana crowd.”

But the crowd’s energy didn’t just hype up the night—it nearly caused a costly moment. Max Holloway recalled how, at the end of the second round, the noise was so intense he didn’t hear the horn and stayed in position, unaware the round had ended.

He explained that he was still “standing in the guard” until the referee stepped in several seconds late. Looking back, he said:

“Like, I swear, five to ten seconds late. Like bro, imagine Dustin hit my ass with something in that five or ten seconds. You know, that would’ve sucked.”

Despite the close call, Max Holloway walked away satisfied with his performance. He pushed hard for a finish, but Dustin Poirier—leaning on his experience—managed to avoid any serious danger. In the end, the Hawaiian defended his BMF title, snapped the so-called BMF curse, and carved another chapter into his growing legacy.

Max Holloway Breaks Silence on Comeback Plans

“That guy’s tough as nails. He lived up to his nickname, The Diamond. And talking about him being strong like a diamond—I mean, my right hand still hurt,” admitted Max Holloway as he reflected on the challenge of landing clean shots on Dustin Poirier. It’s part of the reason he couldn’t close the show with a knockout, despite pushing the pace throughout the fight.

The brutal five-round war didn’t just showcase Max Holloway’s heart—it also came at a physical cost. While Ilia Topuria has already begun eyeing Holloway’s BMF title, he’s far from the only name in the mix. Now a permanent fixture in the lightweight division, the Hawaiian finds himself surrounded by hungry contenders. However, fans hoping for a quick return will have to wait a little longer. The damage to Holloway’s right hand may keep him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

In a candid update shared on his YouTube channel, Max Holloway revealed: “If you have hopes of me fighting before the end of the year it’s probably not gonna happen. I’m seeing a specialist some time this week and I already met with my doctor and now I’ve got to meet a specialist but things are not looking up for me fighting one more time this year.” He continued: “What’s next, I couldn’t tell you, this stupid injury has pushed things back,” as he showed off his visibly injured right hand.

With Holloway likely to return early next year, the big question now is—who should be next in line for his BMF title? Who's ready to bring the chaos and carnage that fans expect?