Max Holloway Risks UFC 318 With 6 Days Remaining as Dana White Gets Lackluster PPV Verdict

Dustin Poirier getting a proper UFC send-off is nothing short of a dream come true for fight fans. ‘The Diamond’ will aim to complete his trilogy with Max Holloway in front of a roaring New Orleans crowd. Marking the city’s first UFC spectacle since 2015. The matchup instantly became the card’s crown jewel, soaking up all the spotlight. Meanwhile, the rest of the lineup faced criticism for falling short on star power.

Since Dana White revealed the UFC 318 card, the fans didn’t hold back from calling it a “Fight Night event.” The reason? Many felt the card was excessively built around Poirier’s retirement fight. And not treated like other pay-per-views with intriguing matchups. Veteran MMA analyst Luke Thomas also shed light on the issue. Noting that he struggled to find any marquee names beyond the legendary headliners.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Luke Thomas took a hard look at the UFC 318 lineup. After scanning both the main card and prelims, he raised a very legitimate question: “However, take away the main event, and even you could say with it who’s the star on that card?… Who is somebody you could pinpoint outside of the main event and say, future champion?” He even threw in Joshua Van’s name to highlight just how stark the difference is between this card and the last card, UFC 317.

Thomas also pointed out that while names like Patricio ‘Pitbull’ and Dan Ige are on the card. He also acknowledged that UFC 318 is largely being carried by three major factors. Dustin’s retirement, his trilogy bout with Holloway (which promises fireworks), and the BMF title being up for grabs. However, in a wild turn of events, ‘Blessed’ nearly threw a wrench into the whole thing. He was spotted casually patting an alligator in the Louisiana swamps. Risking one of the very limbs just six days before his fight!

Popular social media account Red Corner MMA shared a UFC clip on their X account with the caption, “Max Holloway is out in Louisiana touching alligators just days before the fight.” It all seemed like fun and games until you imagine that massive creature snapping off Holloway’s arm. Potentially giving Dana White the biggest heart attack of his life. Thankfully, nothing of the sort happened.

The former featherweight kingpin walked away unscathed, free to chase his future plans inside the Octagon. Now, ‘Blessed’ is already laying down some big dreams, gearing up to make a statement at UFC 318 and find his way back to the gold.

Max Holloway eyes a UFC 300-style finish against Dustin Poirier to earn a lightweight title shot

Max Holloway has made it clear, his featherweight days are behind him, with little to no chance of returning back. He’s now a full-fledged lightweight, having knocked out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to claim the BMF title in an epic fashion. Now, as ‘Blessed’ gears up to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. He believes that delivering another last-second, highlight-reel knockout, just like his UFC 300 finish, could be the statement he needs to earn a shot at the 155 lbs.

The former 145-pound champ told MMA Fighting, “You and I know we live in a sport where moments are king. If I can go out there and I can have a UFC 300 moment again, come here July 19, who’s to say I’m not right there for an undisputed title shot again?”

It’s hard to determine if Max Holloway would get a title shot right away. Even if he knocks out Dustin Poirier in a great way at UFC 318. Ilia Topuria is currently surrounded by sharks like Arman Tsarukyan, Paddy Pimblett, and Justin Gaethje. But if Holloway wins again, his chances of getting a shot at the lightweight title sooner rather than later would substantially up.

That being said, how do you think Max will handle his fight with Poirier at 155? Do you also believe this UFC 318 card is kind of average? Leave your opinions in the comments below!