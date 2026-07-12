Max Holloway’s Arrival With Wife Alessa Quizon Raises Limping Concerns as Fans Troll Outfit Choice

Max Holloway just arrived at the T-Mobile Arena with his wife, Alessa Quizon, and son, Rush. In just a few moments, he will step into the Octagon to face Conor McGregor, 13 years after they first met. However, before ‘Blessed’ gets into action, fans were quick to notice his unusual movements and eye-catching outfit.

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The former featherweight and BMF champion wore a bright red outfit with striking gold patterns that immediately stood out. And it wasn’t just Holloway who embraced the bold look. His wife, Alessa, also wore a matching color scheme, with her outfit featuring predominantly yellow tones accented by red patterns, while Holloway’s son also wore a similar outfit as well.

Well, for those who may not know, Holloway’s outfit was inspired by Hawaiian king Kamehameha, who famously wore a bright red cloak adorned with gold patterns. The proud Hawaiian paid tribute to his land’s rich history and heritage with his UFC 329 walkout attire. However, it was his walking style that ended up raising concerns among fans.

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As the former 145-pound champion made his way to the arena, some noticed what appeared to be a slight limp. Because of that, fans didn’t mince their words, calling out Max Holloway over his walkout while expressing concern about the apparent limp.

Fans react to Max Holloway limping in a new outfit ahead of UFC 329

If Max shows up with a pizza, I’m suddenly more interested in the snack table than the main event.

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Who talked y’all into dressing like Power Rangers?

looks like some flamboyant acrobat/ figure skater

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In Royal King Kamehameha the Great colors of WAR! Let’s go! Destroy! No mercy!

He is wearing China colors? When did Max change countries? lol

Max looks scared, like it just hit him, he’s fighting Conor lol

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Oh he’s definitely getting knocked out

He looks shook