Max Holloway Sides With Ilia Topuria’s Nemesis in Mocking Charles Oliveira’s Dud UFC 317 Performance

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is still reeling from his devastating loss to reigning champion Ilia Topuria last month at UFC 317. The bout, held inside the T-Mobile Arena, not only crushed ‘Do Bronxs’ hopes of reclaiming the 155lbs crown for a second time but also underscored a harsh truth — a new era has arrived in the division. In just the first round, ‘El Matador’ showcased why many believe he has the best boxing in the promotion.

With that win, Ilia Topuria didn’t just claim gold — he joined the elite ranks of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones as a two-division UFC champion. But unlike them, the Georgian standout made history by becoming the first undefeated double champ in UFC history. As for Charles Oliveira, now 35, the road back to a title shot looks increasingly steep. While still considered a legendary figure in the sport, this single defeat has cast doubt over his game plan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Max Holloway echoes Paddy Pimblett’s criticism of Charles Oliveira’s performance at UFC 317

Paddy Pimblett has firmly established himself as one of the UFC’s most outspoken heels, and his interest in a potential showdown with Ilia Topuria continues to grow. But Pimblett hasn’t reserved his verbal jabs solely for the reigning champion. In recent media appearances and interviews, he took direct aim at former champ Charles Oliveira, branding him an “amateur” and calling his first-round loss to Topuria “embarrassing.”

AD

At UFC 317, Oliveira did have a brief moment of control in the opening seconds, landing a sharp kick and even taking Ilia Topuria to the canvas. But the momentum quickly shifted. ‘El Matador’ adapted, turned the tables, and sealed the finish in commanding style. Interestingly, Max Holloway echoed a similar sentiment.

In his latest conversation with MMA Junkie, Max Holloway said, “I think that was vintage, a vintage Oliveira too — going in there, walking straight towards a man. You know what I mean? He was taking the shots early, but you can only take a certain amount of those shots, you know, like I said… I thought when Oliveira grabbed him — and, you know, he kind of had him dry and went for that leg lock. But Oliveira had something else in mind, and he took that one step forward… and Ilia makes you pay, you know?”

via Imago via Imago

Now holding a 2-3 record in his last five UFC appearances, Charles Oliveira hasn’t shied away from taking responsibility for his most recent setback. Reflecting on the loss, ‘Do Bronxs’ admitted he’s still uncertain about what exactly went wrong that night. Following the crushing first-round knockout at UFC 317, the doctors gave him a mandatory six-month off, giving his body time to recover. Despite the layoff, reports suggest Oliveira already has a potential return date in mind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charles Oliveira sets sights on Holloway ahead of UFC 318

With his 36th birthday approaching this October, Charles Oliveira is well aware that his time at the top may be running out. Once one of the most feared fighters in the lightweight division, the Brazilian is now coming off a crushing defeat to Ilia Topuria. Despite being advised to take a six-month break, the Brazilian veteran has no plans to slow down.

Instead, Charles Oliveira already has his eyes set on a high-stakes return — and he’s targeting none other than former featherweight champion and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway, who is set to face Dustin Poirier later this month at UFC 318. Even before ‘Blessed’ makes that walk, ‘Do Bronxs’ has publicly declared his interest in a showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking with AG Fight on YouTube, he said: “(Max Holloway) will fight in July, I fought in June. I think November would be the time… It would be a great fight. He said he would fight too, so why not?”

The two have history. They first met nearly a decade ago at UFC Fight Night in Canada back in 2015, where Holloway emerged victorious via knockout. Can Max Holloway repeat history if they run it back in November? Drop your thoughts below.