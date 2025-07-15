Max Holloway Surprised as $4 Trillion Brand Fulfills Epic Dream Before UFC 318

With UFC 318 just around the corner, Max Holloway isn’t just preparing for war within the cage; he’s also leveling up outside of it. The BMF Champion has collaborated with GeForce Garage, as the tech giants fulfilled his dream to create a gaming PC that is as powerful as his fighting abilities. True to form, Holloway’s unique setup is more than just about performance; it’s also a bold statement about identity, culture, and combat spirit.

Long known for being a dedicated gamer, ‘Blessed’ has often used the controller for both relaxation and competitive fuel. Whether he’s playing Apex Legends or enjoying himself with his fans on Kick, Max Holloway uses gaming with the same fervor and flair that he does in the Octagon.

However, this new build is more than just a machine. The new PC is the culmination of his gaming lifestyle, boosted by the horsepower only a $4 trillion tech behemoth like NVIDIA can offer. “GeForce Garage 🤝 @BlessedMMA,” the official account posted on Instagram, announcing the collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They wrote, “Ahead of his fight at UFC 318, GeForce Garage teams up with UFC BMF Champion Max Blessed Holloway to build his own epic gaming PC! Powered by a GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition & themed to My Hero Academia’s Bakugo!” The anime tie-in isn’t just for show; Holloway’s furious fighting style reflects Bakugo’s explosive spirit.

AD

Orange and black dominate the rig, with glaring RGB lights that match Bakugo’s violent vibe. It’s more than a machine; it’s a machine version of Max Holloway himself. Inside the glass-paneled chassis is a monster setup: the GeForce RTX 5080 at its core, a next-generation processor for multitasking, and streaming quality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NVIDIA GeForce (@nvidiageforce) Expand Post

But that’s not all. It also has DDR5 RAM for optimal efficiency and a cooling system designed to withstand marathon gaming or editing sessions. The details are meticulous: cable management, unique artwork, and sleek integrations transform the machine into both an artistic flex and a technological beast. No wonder a surprised ‘Blessed’ reacted with a “Holy Somoley” and “This is sick” when he saw it for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Dustin Poirier‘s retirement bout on the line, Holloway is fighting for more than just vengeance at UFC 318; he is carrying a legacy. And now he has a PC that embodies the same combination of grit and style. Max Holloway is ready to perform, whether inside a cage or behind a screen. In fact, he may start borrowing a few moves from the virtual world as well.

Max Holloway has a history of learning moves from video games

Before collaborating with GeForce Garage, Max Holloway was already using video games for training. Years ago, on the Joe Rogan Experience, he revealed that he used UFC combos during his mitt sessions. The JRE host laughed, but Holloway was dead serious, and it all surely worked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At a 2021 media day in Abu Dhabi, Holloway stated that he modeled his striking sequences after fighters such as Renan Barao and Jose Aldo. “Renan Barao was a killer in the first UFC game… I got three or four knockouts in a row with the same combo,” he recalled. With no mitt-man at the time, he and his training partner began referring to combos as “the Renan” and “the Aldo.”

Holloway has never liked watching real fights, but learning through games helped him develop timing and rhythm. “People would say, ‘You’re just playing games!’ and I’d say, ‘No, I’m actually getting better at fighting.'” Now, with a new high-powered PC with UFC 318 on the way, don’t be surprised if ‘Blessed’ pulls out another in-game combo when the lights come on against Dustin Poirier.