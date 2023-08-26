Meaning & Stories Behind Max Holloway’s Tattoos

In today’s era, a healthy number of people acquire tattoos to serve their fashion requirements. UFC fighters aren’t an exception to this either. But it’s not just about fashion for them. Tattoos on combat athletes often represent more profound and secretive stories about their lives. UFC fighters are a unique breed of people who endure severe pain and rigorous training regimens to succeed in the vicious sport of MMA. And unsurprisingly, most of them pack some intensely painful stories that they often choose to portray through the carvings on their skin.

The BMF kingpin, Max Holloway, has also embraced tattoos as a form of self-expression. While most fans might have noticed the 33-year-old’s inkworks, there probably won’t be many who can break down the expressions behind them. As his UFC 318 fight against Dustin Poirier comes closer, let’s take a few minutes to learn more about the most significant tattoos on Max Holloway’s body.

Max Holloway’s angel and demon wings back tattoo

The ‘Angel and Demon Wings’ and the ‘Polynesian’ tattoos are undoubtedly the most noticeable ones on Holloway’s body. The ‘Angel and Demon Wings’ ink work covers almost the entire back of the Hawaiian native. His ‘Polynesian’ tattoo is also known by a lot of his fans, as it covers his entire chest.

The ‘Angel and Demon wings’ tattoo was quite a testing one for Holloway, as it took four long hours to complete. It consists of a beautifully feathered wing of an angel on the left side of his back. The right side of his back displays a rather rough wing with spikes that most would associate with the devil. It also represents a similar expression, like the famous symbol of ‘Ying and Yan’, which says every one of us is a mix of angel and devil.

Holloway got this tattoo when he was just 18 years old. He has also revealed the significance of this ink-work, stating that there should be a balance between the angel and the devil within ourselves. He also views this balance as the key to a happy life. Now, let’s take a look at the other tattoos that stand out on Holloway’s body, and one of them involves his moniker.

What is tattooed on Max Holloway’s chest? ‘Blessed’ and more

As already mentioned, the ‘Polynesian’ design tattoo is also among the most noticeable ones on Holloway’s body. It contains a beautiful design from the Polynesian culture, which is also Holloway’s native culture. He has himself revealed, “My chest tattoo is the most special piece. It stands for honor and protection over my family. My tattoo guy put a sword down the middle that stands for the fight, and being a warrior.”

But most might say that the tattoo looks a bit scattered. However, ‘Blessed’ has also revealed the reason behind this. He stated, “It’s not together yet. Everyone asks why it’s broken up? It’s because if the tattoo is done, the story is done, and my story is not done. I’ll finish it off when it’s done.”

He also disclosed the prime element in the ink work, stating, “It has two birds, one is me and the other is my son. It is the symbol that when I travel I get blessed with travel mercies”. Most fans might also agree that, despite being scattered, the design of the tattoo looks really attractive. But these aren’t the only ones the BMF champion has inked in his body. So, let’s take a look at the rest of his tattoos.

Other tattoos on Max Holloway’s body

Reports state that the Hawaiian currently has 11 tattoos on his entire body, although several of them overlap with each other. They also cover most of his arms. But it won’t be wrong to say that most fans have noticed only a few of them. So here’s a breakdown of every tattoo that Max Holloway currently has on his body.

‘JESUS’ tattoo on the chest

The ‘JESUS’ tattoo can be found on the upper part of Holloway’s chest. It contains a lettering of the ‘Holy One of God’ in an attractive font face and overlaps the previously mentioned Polynesian tattoo on his chest. Quite obviously, Holloway got this tattoo to display his faith in the religion of Christianity.

The collection of tattoos on his right arm

Holoway’s right arm comprises a collection of tattoos, some of which also overlap with each other. The largest tattoo on his right arm reads ‘Blessed’ and extends to the entire length of his arm. It is also one of the most noticeable tattoos on Holloway’s body, as it is located on the outside part. A large chunk of fans also might view the ‘Blessed’ ink work to be in the same font as his ‘JESUS’ tattoo.

Holloway also has a few trees inked on the inner side of his right bicep. He has stated that trees are actually a sign of a healthy life to him. There is a cross tattoo on the inside of his right bicep. This one also symbolizes his fervent faith in Christianity, like the ‘JESUS’ tattoo.

The 31-year-old also has tattoos of dog wings on his right forearm. The ‘Blessed’ tattoo overlaps a small part of them, but Holloway treats these as a symbol of love and faith.

Holloway also has a ‘RUSH’ tattoo on the inner side of his right bicep, which is being overlooked by a cloud and sun rays. Most fans know that it is the name of Holoway’s only son. He has also described this one, stating that he wants the heavens to always look down on his son.

Finally, his right arm also contains a verse from the part ‘Psalm 144′ of the Holy Bible. It reads, ‘Blessed be the Lord my strength, which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight’. This quote is a tribute to the blessings that God has given us, which help us battle the adversities in our daily lives. It also depicts Holloway’s true belief in Christianity.

The street number tattoo on his left arm

The Hawaiian has labeled his left side as his party side. But has got the address of his home street inked on the inner side of his left bicep. It is a colored tattoo that displays the number ‘96792’ and the name of the street, ‘Momona Place’, where he lives.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway was only 17 years old when he decided to get inked for the first time. His first tattoo is also among the most noticeable ones on his body. Like the famed UFC icon and former opponent, Conor McGregor, Holloway also has his surname lettered on his body. A large chunk of fans might have already noticed the ‘HOLLOWAY’ lettering just above his belly button.

The former UFC Featherweight champ has also mentioned that this was the most painful piece of ink work out of all the ones that he currently has. Funnily, though, he has also revealed that he got it done just because he didn’t want to get the spelling of his surname wrong during his SAT test. Which one of Holloway’s tattoos do you like the most? Let us know in the comments down below.