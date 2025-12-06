Max Holloway to Debut Custom Gloves at UFC 326 for Special Cause Backed by Dana White

At UFC 2026’s seasonal press conference, the promotion surprised us in a big way. Along with the presence of all the UFC 324 and 325 main card fighters starring in the Paramount+CBS era, Jon Anik announced Max Holloway’s return to the Octagon against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326. But ahead of ‘Blessed’s anticipated rematch, Dana White made him some custom gloves that matched his shorts exactly, and they carried a noble purpose.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We got these specs here. We wanted to show it to you. So the campaign is gonna be called ‘Gloves for good’. You’ll be the first one that we roll out next year. So, what we wanna do is, we want you to do this one, for the auction, the one of one. And this is the one you’ll get limited edition 10 of 10 that they’ll sell. And then they’d ask you to sign these.” A presenter revealed the gloves to Holloway on his YouTube channel.

In the video, the former featherweight champion received two gloves. One carried a reddish tint with the same floral style design as his shorts, while the other came in the regular white version. However, later in the video, the presenter clarified that the signed glove set for sale would send its revenue toward charity, while the other glove is the one ‘Blessed’ might end up using against Charles Oliveira.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the ‘one of one’, and these funds will go to the charity,” the presenter added in Max Holloway’s YouTube video.

Now, neither Holloway nor the presenter revealed which charity will receive the funds, but it won’t be a stretch to say the money will probably go to Hawaii as part of the UFC’s and Dana White‘s initiative to help the state after the wildfire devastated the region. For the unversed, the UFC CEO actually visited Hawaii with Max Holloway and also spent $1.2 million in charity to help build homes for people who lost everything in the tragic accident.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As Max Holloway steps into a cause that helps his people, that extra motivation will also be there when he faces Charles Oliveira, 11 years after their last fight.

Max Holloway’s unfinished business against Charles Oliveira

In their first fight at the 2015 Fight Night event, Max Holloway won via TKO against Charles Oliveira. However, that win turned into a bitter pill to swallow for ‘Blessed’ because ‘Do Bronx’ suffered a neck injury during the fight, which spoiled the Hawaiian’s victory. So technically, we didn’t get to see who was actually the better fighter that night, and Holloway seems very interested to find out what could’ve happened if they had fought at full strength. That’s why he believes there’s unfinished business against Oliveira.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have some unfinished business from 11 years ago. So, we get to go out there and finally figure it out…. I mean, he had his injuries, at the end of the day, we get to figure out… my goal is March 07th. I’m just excited, man. He’s a legend of this sport. He deserves this moment, and I can’t wait to go out there and give it to him.” Holloway said at the UFC 2026 seasonal press conference.

As this matchup came as a surprise, fans still anticipated that two of the biggest superstars would eventually collide. And now, 11 years later, both fighters have evolved into sharper, stronger versions of themselves. So, this fight is expected to be an absolute banger.

That said, as UFC 326 starts to feel closer, who do you have winning this highly anticipated matchup? Max or Charles? Let us know in the comments section below.