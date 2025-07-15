Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Who Is Richer? Net Worth, Career Earnings, Business Ventures, and More

UFC BMF champion Max Holloway will get a third shot at Dustin Poirier when they meet in a high-stakes trilogy bout at UFC 318 in Poirier’s hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. While history favors ‘The Diamond,’ who holds two wins over Holloway, is their story similar in terms of their financial standing?

With everything on the line, the Blessed Express is set to take control and conclude the rivalry his way, as Poirier gears up for his final appearance in the Octagon. As they gear up to settle their enduring rivalry, one question hangs in the air: who has truly claimed more success? Although supporters from both camps can present strong cases, diving deeper into their financial standings, career earnings, and achievements might provide a more definitive perspective.

Max Holloway’s vs. Dustin Poirier’s Net Worth in 2025

As of July 2025, Sports Casting estimates Max Holloway’s net worth to be close to $6 million, largely built on his decorated MMA career. In addition to his fight purses, the 33-year-old has secured lucrative endorsement deals and expanded into various business ventures, further boosting his income.

Meanwhile, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is also reported to have a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Like Holloway, Poirier’s earnings come not only from his time in the Octagon but also from endorsements and entrepreneurial pursuits that continue to strengthen his financial portfolio.

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier’s: Career Earnings Breakdown

Max Holloway has earned an estimated $5.8 million in recorded MMA fight purses, according to MMA Salaries. The Hawaiian lightweight’s biggest payday came in 2025, earning $2.4 million each against Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. He previously banked $1.05 million in his dominant win over Brian Ortega. Holloway’s trilogy with Alexander Volkanovski brought varied payouts, peaking at $990,000 in their first bout.

On the other hand, Dustin Poirier has earned a total of $10,230,700 from his MMA career, according to MMA Salaries. His biggest payday came against Conor McGregor in 2021, earning a massive $5,121,000. His other top-earning bouts include $1,796,000 vs. Benoît Saint Denis, $1,671,000 vs. Michael Chandler, and $1,282,000 vs. Islam Makhachev. Poirier also made over $1 million in his fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Charles Oliveira, and his second McGregor bout.

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Endorsements and Business Ventures

Holloway and Poirier might be known for their fighting career, but they have also proven themselves to be quite the entrepreneurs. Holloway has endorsement deals with Stake, Darc Sport, Transparent Labs, Instant Hydration, and Venum. Not to forget, Holloway also has a thriving YouTube channel, adding to his income.

Poirier has been active outside the Octagon too, partnering with his wife to launch The Good Fight Foundation, introducing REAP CBD, and creating Poirier’s Louisiana Style Hot Sauce. He has partnered with brands such as Robert Graham, Celsius, and Timex. The fighters demonstrate an impressive mix of smart business moves and exceptional fighting skills.

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier have navigated distinct paths in their careers, yet both have achieved remarkable success throughout their journeys. While Poirier may hold a financial advantage over Holloway, it’s crucial to recognize that ‘The Diamond’ is approaching the later stages of his career, whereas Holloway appears to have plenty of time left to possibly bridge that gap. How do you feel about their financial situation?