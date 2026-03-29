Maycee Barber Among Three UFC Seattle Fighters Sent to Hospital After Crushing Losses

Thirteen fights. Eight finishes. UFC’s fifth visit to Seattle delivered violence on a scale no other card has this year so far. Even those fights that went the distance managed to entertain the audience at Climate Pledge Arena. However, in the aftermath of the violent night, three fighters were transported to the hospital.

According to an MMA Mania report, those three fighters are Maycee Barber, Ignacio Bahamondes, and Ricky Simon.

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In the UFC Seattle co-main, Maycee Barber engaged in a highly anticipated flyweight showdown against former flyweight champ Alexa Grasso. Both fighters had history, as the last time around, the Mexicana secured a unanimous decision victory over Barber at UFC 258. But this time, Grasso left no stone unturned, delivering one of the sickest finishes in UFC women’s history, snapping ‘The Future’s 7-fight winning streak.

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In the first round, the 32-year-old former champ tagged Barber with a couple of clean right hands before sending her into oblivion with a left cross. Grasso was razor-sharp with her instincts, as she quickly wrapped in a rear-naked choke attempt while Barber was already knocked out, making the entire finishing sequence even more ruthless. What made it even more alarming was ‘The Future’ gasping for air after the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Following this monumental loss, the UFC sent Barber to the hospital for precautionary CT scan checkups for her head and face. For the unversed, ‘The Future’ had previously withdrawn from her fight against Erin Blanchfield due to seizure-related issues. So, after suffering such a brutal KO, doctors might advise a long recovery period of several months before she is cleared to return to the Octagon again.

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Alongside the Wisconsin native, the promotion also sent Ignacio Bahamondes to the hospital for precautionary scans after losing to Tofiq Musayev in a three-round war. However, as Bahamondes begins his road to recovery, he will be pleased to hear that Dana White awarded their scrap the Fight of the Night, earning him an extra $100K.

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Lastly, the promotion also sent bantamweight veteran Ricky Simon to the hospital following his three-round, back-and-forth collision against Adrian Yanez, which ended in a controversial majority decision draw. Like the other fighters, Simon will also undergo precautionary CT scans.

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Now, as three fighters were transported to the hospital after violent scraps, UFC Seattle also witnessed the downfall of a legend.

Joe Pyfer beats Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle

At UFC Seattle, all eyes were on Israel Adesanya. Fans wanted to see whether the middleweight legend could come back after a three-fight losing streak, making a statement against an up-and-coming star like Joe Pyfer. ‘The Last Stylebender’ definitely looked like he was in his element in the first round. However, after that initial burst, Pyfer started unloading on Adesanya.

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Mixed with grappling attempts, ‘Bodybagz’ found massive success during the pocket exchanges, clearly showing that he had the power advantage. So, in the second round, Pyfer used that edge to full effect, tagging Adesanya with a crushing left hook before securing the back mount. That move marked the end of ‘The Last Stylebender’s fourth attempt at getting back in the win column, as the referee stopped the bout after noticing Adesanya’s unresponsiveness to Pyfer’s ground-and-pound shots.

Though ‘Bodybagz’ secured the biggest win of his career, and did so in emphatic fashion, he remained humble, praising Israel Adesanya’s legacy in a respectful post-fight speech.

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“Izzy is not the most powerful guy in the world, we know that, but he’s one of the highest fight IQ champions of all time,” Pyfer said in the Octagon interview. “There’s nobody better. In my book, he’s the best middleweight of all time. I love you as a champion, love you as a person. Congratulations to Israel.”

So, as we got to witness UFC Seattle in its full glory, do you think it’s the best UFC event of 2026 so far? Let us know in the comments section below.