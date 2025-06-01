Maycee Barber Feared to Share Arman Tsarukyan’s Fate After Seizure Gets UFC Vegas 107 Main Event Canceled

Just one week out from UFC 316 in New Jersey, the promotion made a scheduled stop at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 107. But the night ended in chaos, as the highly anticipated women’s flyweight headliner unraveled at the last minute. Originally set to feature a main event showdown between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, the card took a dramatic turn moments before the opening bell. A “last-minute medical emergency” reportedly prevented the 27-year-old ‘The Future’ from competing. The sudden cancellation shocked fans, fighters, and officials alike.

Speaking to the media after the event, Erin Blanchfield revealed that UFC executive Hunter Campbell had informed her Maycee Barber had suffered a seizure—news that left the No. 4-ranked flyweight “a little in disbelief.” ‘Cold Blooded’ added that she was notified just six minutes before her scheduled walkout. ‘The Future’s unexpected withdrawal, especially as a headliner, has once again put a spotlight on the UFC’s event stability and promotional credibility.

MMA veterans are beginning to question her future, as the UFC has a history of penalizing fighters for last-minute cancellations—regardless of the reason. A similar situation unfolded earlier this year when top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan was set to headline UFC 311 against reigning champion Islam Makhachev. Tsarukyan withdrew just days before the event, citing complications from weight cutting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following the incident, UFC CEO Dana White bluntly said Tsarukyan wouldn’t be getting a title shot anytime soon, telling him to “go back to the drawing board.” Now, with Barber’s case—though her medical condition appears to be legitimate—many wonder if she’ll suffer similar consequences. UFC veteran Josh Thomson recently weighed in on his Weighing In podcast, warning the Greeley standout about what may lie ahead:

“I’m sure he’s extremely frustrated, but you do see his ‘revenge status’ with certain fighters when things go wrong. Like, why is he not fighting for the title? Because you did me dirty—and you know why you did me dirty. Those are the kinds of problems you’re going to have with Dana. Dana is very cut and dry… Now, I want to see what happens with Maycee Barber after this. We’ve already seen what happened with Arman Tsarukyan,” said Josh Thomson.

Maycee Barber, who hasn’t fought in over a year, appeared ready at the weigh-ins, coming in just half a pound under the women’s flyweight limit. Although the bout had been adjusted to a catchweight, she was pulled at the last minute. This wasn’t the first time ‘The Future’ has withdrawn from a scheduled fight—multiple setbacks have already cast a shadow over her still-developing career.

Notably, her history of cancellations includes a previously scheduled fight against Erin Blanchfield back in 2021, which was also scrapped, leaving ‘Cold Blooded’ visibly frustrated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What was Erin Blanchfield’s life-saving advice to Maycee Barber?

Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber were originally scheduled to face off at UFC 269, but the bout fell through when Barber—citing undisclosed reasons—pulled out. Fast forward to July of last year, and history repeated itself. ‘The Future’ was set to take on former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC Fight Night but withdrew yet again. Tracy Cortez ended up filling the spot. Given the Greeley native’s growing reputation for pulling out of fights, the New Jersey native entered UFC Vegas 107 with cautious expectations.

In an interview with MMAFighting just days before fight night, she admitted her concerns: “Yeah, a little bit of a worry (that Barber will withdraw). Maycee is someone that has pulled out of fights pretty frequently.” That prediction proved to be spot-on. Only minutes before walkouts, Maycee Barber once again withdrew—this time due to what was described as a last-minute medical emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, a clearly frustrated Erin Blanchfield didn’t mince words. She delivered a direct message to her opponent, “She needs to look at another division. She needs to fix her life… needs to fix herself. I think she’s a mess in every aspect of her entire life.”

Now, the spotlight shifts to Dana White & Co. With Maycee Barber’s growing track record of last-minute withdrawals, the UFC faces a tough call. It wouldn’t be surprising if her title aspirations are put on hold—a scenario reminiscent of UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev, who has faced similar scrutiny due to frequent pullouts. What happens next could shape ‘The Future’s future. Stay tuned.