Maycee Barber Opts for EMF Protection After Dana White’s $12B UFC Offers Medical Assistance

The comeback was supposed to begin in Las Vegas. Instead, Maycee Barber left the UFC Apex on a stretcher. Just moments before her main event clash against Erin Blanchfield at UFC on ESPN 68, Barber was pulled from the card by doctors. The walkouts had been queued, the promo packages rolled, and then silence. In the blink of an eye, what was billed as her big return after more than a year away from the Octagon turned into a medical mystery.

‘The Future’ later shared a brief Instagram update from the hospital, apologizing to the UFC execs, including Dana White, and promising fans, “We will get to the bottom of it all and be back.” And now, she’s offering a glimpse into how she plans to recover.

In a recent Instagram story, Maycee Barber posted a photo featuring a product from Aires Tech, a company that claims to shield users from harmful electromagnetic fields (EMFs). Alongside the image, she wrote, “Protected by the best @Airestech. One of the most important things in my life & for my health, while also being one of the easiest changes to make in my life.”

The product, a small device marketed as “The Flex”, promises to restructure EMF radiation into a “biologically compatible form,” allegedly reducing its impact on the body. Is that science-backed? Not exactly.

According to a report by Wired.com, experts like Kenneth Foster, a professor emeritus of bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania claimed, “I am not aware of any physical principle by which such devices could work, it is expensive and requires special equipment to test, and from what I can tell, vendors of such devices do not demonstrate their effectiveness by means of scientifically valid tests but rely on technical jargon to sell the gadgets.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara Mar 9, 2024 Miami, Florida, USA Maycee Barber before her fight with Katlyn Cerminara not shown during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20240309_cec_na2_167

Still, the EMF protection industry is booming. And Barber seems to be all in. That said, not everything she’s doing is unconventional. Earlier, when a fan asked about her health and hinted at retirement, Barber quickly responded by writing on Instagram, “UFC is sending me to a specialist in Boston….NOT RETIRING”

It’s a clear message. Despite missing weight, being wheeled off on a stretcher, and now facing indefinite time away, Barber isn’t walking away from the fight game. Dana White’s UFC, valued at $12.3 billion in 2025, is clearly backing her with top-tier medical care. But the question remains, what exactly happened backstage in Las Vegas? Was it a severe reaction, a health scare, or something deeper?

Maycee Barber sheds light on her medical scare as she points to the “autonomic nervous system” as a possible cause

Whatever happened in the locker room at UFC on ESPN 68, Maycee Barber still can’t fully explain it. One minute she was warming up backstage at the UFC Apex, the next she was in the back of an ambulance. But the scariest part? Even Barber doesn’t fully remember what triggered it.

In an interview with ESPN, she confessed, “Obviously there was a medical emergency. We’re not quite sure exactly what it was, what it is, but there was something that happened, and I don’t exactly remember everything.”

According to Barber, those around her noticed something was off. Commission officials started asking if she felt okay. She said yes, but they didn’t believe her. Her coaches were just as confused. What happened next? Doctors were called as ‘The Future’ revealed, “Next thing I know, I was in the back of an ambulance and being transported to a hospital. I stayed there and was doing a bunch of tests and trying to figure out what was going on.”

This isn’t the first time her body has forced her into a hospital bed. After beating Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299, Barber spent nine days under medical care. A different health scare forced her out of a July 2024 showdown with Rose Namajunas as well. She stayed in the hospital overnight and has since been released, but answers are still out of reach. Multiple tests were run, but doctors haven’t landed on a clear diagnosis.

One theory? Barber shared, “It looked like my autonomic nervous system might have been having an issue. They said it looked like a pseudo-seizure, is what I was told, but there’s no answer. We need to run tests.”

Now, the UFC and Dana White are stepping in again. She says the promotion is actively seeking specialists to dig deeper into her condition, possibly in Boston, as mentioned above. With no official diagnosis and only theories on the table, her fight now lies outside the Octagon. Whether it’s cutting-edge medicine or controversial EMF blockers, Maycee Barber is seemingly exploring every option possible to regain control of her health. Do you think she’ll be able to make a successful return to the cage anytime soon?