“McGregor Fight All Over Again”: Submission Win at UFC Belgrade Overshadowed by Injury Concerns for Opponent

Noah Gugnon opened the UFC Belgrade main card with a first-round submission of Miloš Janičić in under 90 seconds. However, the French fighter’s win was overshadowed by a freak injury suffered by his opponent during the bout, turning what could have been a competitive contest into a relatively easy finish.

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From the opening bell, Gugnon attacked Janičić with well-timed leg kicks that quickly began taking their toll. In response, the Montenegrin fired back with a hard body kick. However, unfortunately for Janičić, the kick landed on Gugnon’s elbow. The pain was immediately visible on Janičić’s face, suggesting that Gugnon’s block had left him compromised and that he had likely suffered an injury. Sensing the opportunity, the French lightweight locked in a rear-naked choke, forcing the submission and securing the victory.

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Although Gugnon executed a smart game plan, looked sharper than his opponent, and ultimately earned the finish, Janičić’s injury quickly overshadowed the result. Much of the discussion after the fight centered on the Montenegrin fighter’s apparent injury rather than Gugnon’s win.

Some fans even compared Janičić’s injury concerns at UFC Belgrade to Conor McGregor’s ill-timed injury during his UFC 329 fight against Max Holloway on July 11, which also happened in the fight’s opening round.

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Fans react to UFC Belgrade fighter’s injury

This looks like the Conor McGregor fight all over again #Janicic leg is gone

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Crafty Noah Gugnon win over Janicic, spoiling the hyped up UFC debut from the Serb #UFCBelgrade Noah has an underrated regional career, immediately beat up the legs of Janicic. Janicic’s stance was all over himself, no support on his rear leg, too much weight shifted, injury.

That’s awful. Worst case scenario for everyone. Milos Janicic legs were done after one kick. Noah Gugnon gets the first round submission. Magic was dead on for that one. #UFCBelgrade

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Janicic is ours but congrats to Gugnon, great job! And yeah I get crowd dislikes our guy didn’t win but winner deserves applause. That was bad move from the crowd.

Janicic broke something when he threw that kick to Gugnon elbow. Shit happens. What I don’t understand is why Gugnon is celebrating like he did something extrodinary. Taunting the crowd in the process…

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The crowd is so bad

HOW’S NOAH? Pretty good actually 😎