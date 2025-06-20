What Do Jamahal Hill’s Tattoos Mean? Alleged Gang Connection & More

Jamahal Hill is a man who wears his emotions on his sleeve. But more literally, he wears it on his skin. While his striking inside the cage has earned him fame and a 67% KO/TKO rate inside the Octagon, it’s his tattoos that have fans asking a different kind of question: What do they really mean?

As the former UFC light heavyweight champ prepares to face Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC on ABC 8 in Baku, Azerbaijan, many are diving deeper into his life beyond fight night. Some of the buzz isn’t about punches or press conferences, it’s about the ink etched across his chest and arms. So, what’s the story behind the artwork on ‘Sweet Dreams’ body?

Jamahal Hill’s ‘Thumbs Up’ chest tattoo

Hill has one of the most talked-about chest tattoos in the UFC, and not in a flattering way. Plastered on either side of his chest are two large, cartoonish thumbs-up designs. Fans haven’t held back. On forums, many have mocked the tattoo, calling it “Neanderthal cave art” or comparing it to “Mickey Mouse hands.”

What’s more puzzling? Hill has never clearly explained what the tattoo means. Unlike many fighters who proudly share stories behind their ink, Hill’s thumbs-up remains a mystery. Some believe it’s a simple gesture of positivity. Others argue it lacks meaning entirely, something that only fuels the ridicule.

But the story doesn’t stop there. Just beneath the quirky thumbs-up lies another tattoo that has sparked even more debate.

Other tattoos on Jamahal Hill’s body

In the center of Hill’s chest, written in cursive, is the word “Northside.” This is widely believed to be a reference to the Northside neighborhood, a rough area near where Hill grew up. While the tattoo is less criticized than the thumbs-up, its placement and font give it an air of significance.

Hill also has ink on both biceps. On his right arm, there’s a word written in cursive that fans have yet to decipher. The meaning remains unknown, but like most tattoos, it likely carries personal weight.

On his left arm, Hill has the number “22” boldly inked. Again, the meaning behind the number is unclear, but it’s likely tied to a significant life event or personal connection.

Though Hill’s collection of tattoos isn’t vast, each one hints at pieces of a bigger story. But that story takes a darker turn when we look into the speculation surrounding their origin.

Are Jamahal Hill’s tattoos related to a gang?

Now here’s where things get controversial. Some online theories suggest that Hill’s tattoos, particularly the thumbs-up may be tied to gang symbolism. In certain areas of the U.S., including Chicago, the thumbs-up gesture has been used as a gang sign.

Gang members can identify their affiliation by using a gang sign, which can be visual or verbal. Gang signs might take the form of hand gestures, slogans, brightly colored clothes, or graffiti. Jamahal grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where the sets include the Camelot Crips, Elm St. Crips, and Woodlands Crips. This has led some internet sleuths to speculate that Hill’s ink may subtly represent gang affiliations, particularly when paired with the “Northside” tattoo on his chest.

Of course, there’s no concrete evidence linking Hill to any gang. He has never confirmed such ties, but the speculation continues to swirl online, fueled by vague meanings and the absence of a clear explanation from ‘Sweet Dreams’ himself. With Hill set to return to action after two back-to-back losses, the spotlight will once again shine on more than just his fists.

Whether his tattoos are misunderstood art or subtle statements, they continue to be a point of conversation. And if Hill adds another win to his record, maybe he’ll have room, and reason, for more ink!