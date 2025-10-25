Meaning Behind UFC Fighter Virna Jandiroba’s Arm Tattoos

It takes courage to speak out, and UFC strawweight star Virna Jandiroba has it in spades. She demonstrated her boldness back in 2021, during a politically turbulent period in Brazil under then-president Jair Bolsonaro, an ex-military figure known for his ruthless actions. Following her knockout victory at UFC Vegas 29, ‘Carcara’ did not hold back, calling out the controversial politician: “Praise SUS. Go away, Naro [short for Bolsonaro].”

At the same time, Virna Jandiroba set herself apart as one of the few athletes willing to openly condemn Bolsonaro’s treatment of native and indigenous communities, their lands, and the LGBTQ community. Much has changed since then. Meanwhile, Jandiroba has steadily climbed the ranks and now sits at the top of her division. But where does this fearless competitor draw her strength from? Her tattoos, in part, provide the answer. Here’s what they reveal.

Exploring Virna Jandiroba’s tattoos and their significance

Virna Jandiroba proudly displays her cultural heritage through the tattoos that adorn both of her arms. Originally hailing from Bahia, a state in northeastern Brazil renowned for its Afro-Brazilian culture, Jandiroba embodies a history shaped by centuries of resilience. Between the 16th and 19th centuries, Portuguese colonizers forcibly brought millions of Africans to Brazil. Today, the people of Bahia reflect a rich blend of African, indigenous, and Portuguese influences, with many still rooted in agricultural traditions.

In line with this heritage, the Brazilian celebrates her ancestry by wearing her signature hat, a common headgear she often sports at UFC events. She also takes this pride a step further by etching it into her body art, with a tattoo of a figure wearing a hat on her right hand. Speaking to ESPN about its significance, she said, “The hat I wear in the fight is a symbol. It represents the northeastern countryside. The cowboys here in the backlands use it a lot. I think it’s a representation of the countryside here in the ‘backlands.’”

Born and raised in the countryside, Jandiroba comes from a farming family. The dog tattoo below the hat figure may pay tribute to her own dog or reflect memories from her family farm. Meanwhile, Virna Jandiroba’s left hand features cactus tattoos, reflecting the distinctive vegetation of Bahia, with a bird soaring above them. Adding to this tapestry of heritage, she has tattoos of hibiscus and bougainvillea flowers, both emblematic of her home state.

Finally, a majestic tree rises in ink beneath the biceps of her right arm. On her left wrist, sits a tattoo of the Greek mythological figure Medusa, symbolizing strength, power, and female empowerment.

What’s the meaning behind Virna Jandiroba’s nickname ‘Carcara’?

Virna Jandiroba has never hidden her admiration for her heritage and culture. And rightly so — she was born and raised in the same region as her parents, with her mother coming from a farming family. Reflecting on her roots, ‘Carcara’ proudly told ESPN, “I’m from Brazil. Born and raised in the countryside of Bahia. My parents are from there. My mother came from a farming family. From the fields.”

Her deep connection to her people is evident not only in her values but also in her tattoos and the story behind her nickname, ‘Carcará’. “My nickname in the UFC is ‘Carcara.’ The carcara is a bird here in the ‘backlands.’ And it is a bird that is very resilient. It’s a bird that survives, survives adversity,” Virna Jandiroba said. The ‘Carcara belongs to the falcon family, common across Central and South America, including Brazil and the Bahia region.

Known for hunting smaller prey, the ‘Carcara stands as a symbol of resilience and survival. Mirroring the bird’s perseverance, ‘Carcara’ has steadily climbed the ranks of the strawweight division and now sits just one step away from a title shot. In less than 24 hours, the Brazilian will take on American-Brazilian Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321 in a highly anticipated rematch. Do you think Virna Jandiroba can exact revenge this time? Drop your prediction below.