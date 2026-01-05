“Media Won’t Show This”: Conor McGregor Kicks Off 2026 With Generous Deed for Fellow Dubliners

As the biggest MMA star on the planet, Conor McGregor often remains at the center of attention, mostly because of his brash personality. However, in some moments, ‘The Notorious’ steps out of character and shows a more giving side. Last month, the former two-division champion ended 2025 on a high note by marrying his longtime fiancée, Dee Devlin, at the Vatican. Now, the Irishman has started 2026 by feeding the homeless in Dublin, and fans absolutely loved it.

“Conor McGregor out feeding and dressing the homeless in Dublin City last night 👌🙌🙏💚🇮🇪💯 @TheNotoriousMMA 👌💯” Popular social media page This Is Dublin posted on X, sharing images of McGregor helping people on the streets of his hometown.

Reacting to the gesture, one fan wrote, “God bless him, he’s a good man 🙌”. Another user followed with, “Fair play to him,” while someone else simply added, “Well done 👏.”

Among the surge of positive comments, one fan decided to raise a broader point, writing, “Bet the media won’t show this side of Conor? Ireland puts you on the bus when you are winning and throws you under the bus when any negativity comes out..”

McGregor remains one of the most well-known stars not just in MMA, but across all of combat sports. That level of fame means every significant move grabs headlines. Still, from meeting a nine-year-old cancer patient last year to donating essential survival items to the homeless in Dublin this year, his good deeds do surface now and then, even if they do not always receive the same attention.

Coming back to McGregor helping people in his hometown, another fan wrote, “Absolute well done as always to liberty soup run and @TheNotoriousMMA always helping out the irish people, remember charity starts at home.” At 37, McGregor has elevated himself financially to multi-million-dollar status.

With that success, his charitable contributions have grown more generous and global, as he has reportedly helped people from different parts of the world. That said, not everyone was convinced. One skeptical fan dismissed the act by writing, “Publicly stunt!”

As we can see, ‘The Notorious’ once again managed to win over most fans with his generous gesture. While McGregor appears to be starting the year on a positive note outside the cage, he is also keeping an eye on a comeback. Now, as the talks of a White House card continue to circulate, it looks like another high-profile clash may already be brewing as well.

Conor McGregor leaves the door open to fighting the Paul brothers

Fans may be expecting the former UFC two-division titleholder to finally step back inside the Octagon. However, there is also a real possibility that the Irishman ends up fighting one of the Paul brothers inside a boxing ring instead. McGregor and the internet-famous siblings have been on a collision course for years, but the matchup never materialized. Still, the former champion appears more than willing to entertain the idea of taking on Jake or Logan Paul.

“I had a sweet deal there. Look, them YouTuber fights will come. I’m coming back for glory, for the gold belt, for the triple crown. That’s what I’m after. So all these other nixers? Look at Mike Tyson, look how fresh he looks, he’s an inspiration to me.” McGregor shared those thoughts with Bloody Elbow last month, making it clear that while crossover fights interest him, championship gold remains his primary goal.

More recently, ‘The Notorious’ also praised ‘El Gallo’ after he went six rounds with Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated boxing match. Beyond the long-standing tension, McGregor seems to respect Jake Paul as an athlete too. But, even if the MMA star dreams of a clash with the YouTubers, there is still a major hurdle to clear. The Irishman has two fights left on his UFC contract, which he would need to fulfill before jumping anywhere else.

That said, with McGregor kicking off 2026 on a positive and generous note, the big question remains- Could this strong start lead to good news inside the fight world as well? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.