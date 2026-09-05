Medical Team Rushes to Attend to Co-Main Fighter Unconscious for 30 Seconds After Brutal Knockout

UFC Paris delivered a night filled with both decisions and thrilling finishes. However, the co-main event turned especially brutal, forcing the medical team to rush into the Octagon after a fighter was left unconscious on the canvas following a devastating knockout.

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Two French fighters, Axel Sola and Fares Ziam, clashed in an exhilarating lightweight showdown in tonight’s UFC Paris co-main event. From the opening bell, both fighters made their intentions clear, searching for an early knockout while swinging heavy haymakers at each other.

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During a fierce exchange, Ziam landed an elbow flush on Sola’s face. However, the 28-year-old, unfazed by the impact, fired back with an overhand left that sent Ziam crashing to the canvas.

Sola immediately followed up with several more shots to Ziam’s face before referee Herb Dean stepped in and waved off the bout at 1:40 of the first round. But what happened afterward quickly became more concerning.

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Even 30 seconds after the fight had been stopped, Fares Ziam remained unconscious, laid out on the canvas, with his eyes appearing unresponsive.

Cageside doctors quickly rushed into the Octagon to attend to the French lightweight and assess his condition. The situation looked concerning as Ziam remained on the canvas, but thankfully, he eventually regained consciousness and began communicating with the medical team and his corner.

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This is a developing story…