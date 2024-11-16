Everything About Bo Nickal’s Wife Maddie Mae: Kids, Athletic Background, Profession & More

Bo Nickal knows how to dominate. On the mat or inside the cage, his precision and pressure speak for themselves. A three-time NCAA Division I champion, Hodge Trophy winner, and now an undefeated UFC star, Nickal has never been one to take the easy route.

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But what about life outside the Octagon? Who’s standing beside him when the gloves come off? That’s where Maddie Mae Nickal enters the picture—a former elite athlete herself, with a story that runs just as deep.

Who is Bo Nickal’s wife Maddie Holmberg?

The undefeated UFC middleweight was born on January 14, 1996, in Rifle, Colorado. But long before Bo Nickal made headlines in the UFC, he was walking the halls of Penn State as a kinesiology major. And that’s where his path crossed with Maddie Holmberg.

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The two would hang out around the same group of people, and they found a spark between each other.

It was reported that Bo Nickal proposed to Maddie in the New Year of 2020, and the two officially tied the knot later that year. In an Instagram post to celebrate their marriage, his wife wrote, “All my heart for all my life!! I love you forever, Bo Nickal.”

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But here’s the twist: Bo Nickal isn’t the only elite athlete in the family. Maddie has her own legacy, and it’s nothing short of impressive.

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What does Maddie Mae Nickal do? Is she an athlete?

Maddie Mae Nickal wasn’t just another student at Penn State. A three-time First-Team All-American in track and field, she made her mark in events most fans rarely understand—the heptathlon and pentathlon. But to put it simply? She mastered the art of doing it all.

She was also a Big Ten Champion in both events and, in 2018, put up numbers that still echo through the university’s record books. Maddie recorded a heptathlon score of 5,976 points—the highest in school history. In the pentathlon, she clocked in at second all-time with 4,274 points.

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Versatility was her weapon. From hurdles to long jump, sprints to throws, Holmberg could do it all. She ran the 800 meters in just over two minutes. She cleared over six meters in the long jump. And her 60-meter hurdles? Just 8.56 seconds.

Maybe athleticism runs in her blood. Her father, Rob Holmberg, played linebacker for Penn State before heading to the NFL.

These days, Maddie uses that same drive to help others. With a degree in kinesiology and psychology, she works as a dietitian and coach, specializing in nutrition for former female athletes. In May 2023, she launched her own coaching program.

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Bo & Maddie Mae Nickal’s kids

Two years into marriage, the Nickals shared their biggest news yet. Maddie posted a quiet Instagram story in early August 2023, letting the world know they were expecting their first child.

Then in December, Bo took to his own page. He posted a photo of their newborn son and wrote, “We are very grateful to welcome our first son Ace to the world. My wife @maddienickal is absolutely amazing and I appreciate her so much. Also, we are currently entertaining NIL offers. Minimums are six-figure yearly base with performance bonuses and equity upside so come correct.”

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Little Ace Nickal arrived just in time to see his dad continue his meteoric rise. Now 7-0 as a pro, Bo Nickal is set to face Reinier De Ridder at UFC Des Moines in what could be his toughest test yet. The former two-weight ONE world champion is currently ranked #13 in the UFC and is on a 2-fight win streak in the promotion. Will Bo Nickal be able to continue his undefeated tear towards the middleweight gold? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!