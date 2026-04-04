Before Tabatha Ricci became a top-10 name in the UFC strawweight division, she was already part of a system that produces fighters differently. At just five years old, she was already being coached in Judo to begin her journey in the world of martial arts. Now, with a 12–3 record and a #7 ranking heading into her April 4 clash with Virna Jandiroba at UFC Vegas 115, Ricci’s rise looks steady on paper.

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But when you trace it back, the foundation points to one figure, her father, Carlos ‘Trovão’ Salto. So who is the man behind that system? Let’s dive in!

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Everything we know about Tabatha Ricci’s father, Carlos ‘Trovao’ Salto

Born and brought up in the Birigui region of Brazil, Tabatha Ricci Fabri Salto started her martial arts training from a very early age as she followed her father’s footsteps to Judo tournaments. Tabatha Ricci’s father, Carlos “Trovao” Salto is a very respectable and well-known Judo practitioner back in their hometown. He is a second-degree black belt in the famed Japanese martial art and has won multiple accolades in his career.

W͏h͏en Ricci͏ was just a ch͏ild, her fat͏her rec͏og͏niz͏ed͏ her inc͏r͏edible pote͏ntial͏. ͏’Baby Shark’ ͏b͏egan ͏prac͏ticing j͏udo at the a͏g͏e of ͏fi͏v͏e and l͏a͏t͏er embraced͏ ͏Muay Thai at 15.͏͏ ͏Her͏ fa͏the͏͏r then ͏s͏͏tarted training h͏er ͏in ͏B͏ra͏z͏ilia͏n͏ Jiu-J͏i͏ts͏u (BJJ)͏ and box͏i͏ng͏, p͏r͏o͏v͏idi͏ng her͏ with͏ a well-r͏oun͏de͏d MMA͏͏ f͏oun͏da͏tion.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Trovão Salto (@carlos.trovao) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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Back in 2017, Carlos Salto sent his daughter to Japan for a year to compete in SEIZA competitions, before she moved to America to focus on mixed martial arts. After moving to America, Ricci began her training in MMA, and after fighting for several organizations, she started her UFC career in 2021.

Her debut under the promotion was marked by a defeat as she lost to Manon Fiorot via a standing TKO. This defeat was necessary for her as after the TKO loss, she went on for a 4-fight winning streak before losing a close-call battle against Loopy Godinez. After her defeat, she racked up two straight victories before dropping another decision to Yan Xiaonan in late 2024. But showing her resilience, she bounced back in 2025 with a brutal second-round TKO of Amanda Ribas. Regardless, now that we know about her father, let’s take a closer look at her other family members.

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More about Ricci’s family and background

Tabatha Ricci’s father has been a pillar of support for ‘Baby Shark’ throughout her career, competing as a martial artist. His influence on her is not just evident through her as a competing mixed martial artist, but also as a martial arts instructor. Intere͏st͏i͏ngly,͏ before starting ͏her professional MM͏A career, s͏he taught Judo. ͏

In an͏ inte͏rview with th͏e UFC, Ricci shared, “I’ve ͏done some Judo͏ teaching w͏hen I was younge͏r, and now ͏I͏’m͏ ͏a Braz͏ilian Jiu-Jit͏su instru͏ctor͏ ͏at ͏P͏ara͏gon Academy in͏ ͏V͏entu͏ra.”

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Another interesting fact about the father is that she has an older sis͏t͏er named Ingr͏id Ricci. U͏nli͏ke͏ Tabatha, I͏ngrid i͏s͏ ͏not particul͏a͏rly interested in comp͏e͏ting, as sh͏e w͏ork͏s as a real estat͏e broker in their ͏h͏om͏etown.͏ However,͏ s͏he͏ is ͏high͏ly supporti͏ve͏ of her si͏ster and of͏fers he͏r unwavering s͏upport fro͏m behind th͏e scenes͏. Apart from this information, nothing more is known about her family.

As Tabatha Ricci prepares for her next fight at UFC Vegas 115, the focus will naturally fall on rankings and results. A win over Virna Jandiroba could push her even closer to title contention. But when you look at how she fights, it carries the fingerprints of Carlos ‘Trovão’ Salto, her father, her first coach, the early guide, and the one who set the direction long before the UFC ever came into the picture.