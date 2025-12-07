Megan Olivi Issues Medical Update on Alexandre Pantoja’s Broken Arm But Nobody Can Make Sense of It

UFC 323 turned out to be full of unexpected twists and upsetting surprises. The main card brought an end to Merab Dvalishvili‘s tight reign as Petr Yan shut down his 4th title defense of the year. However, what’s equally as thrilling is Alexandre Pantoja‘s freak accident injury on the undercard, leaving even MMA’s greats like Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan agape.

While Pantoja’s exact medical condition is still behind a blindfold, a recent update has surfaced that was just as hard to digest as the initial suspicion. The replay shows Pantoja posting his left palm onto the mat as he landed on the ground, appearing as though his left elbow had bent the other way. However, Megan Olvi’s live broadcast shifted the focus to his shoulder instead.

“Alexandre Pantoja dislocated his left shoulder, he didn’t break his arm, according to the broadcast via Megan Olivi,” MMA writer Adam Martin relayed the message on X. This update not only surprised the prying fans but also UFC commentators Joe Rogan, who thought the ‘Cannibal’ had sustained the freak injury on his elbow on the UFC 323 post-show. Daniel Cormier shared that sentiment.

Martin further tweeted Megan Olivi’s post on X, noting how the assessment “makes no sense.” As the replays blared through the screens, it’s hard to make out whether it was indeed Pantoja’s shoulder, despite the UFC officials’ “triple confirmed” medical assessment. What do you believe happened at the flyweight bout on the undercard?

