Megan Olivi Shares “Empowering” Update on Pregnancy as She Steps Away From UFC Duties

It’s a bittersweet moment every time a fighter takes a step away from the Octagon. But this time, it’s not a fighter stepping away from the arena, it’s one of the sport’s most beloved voices. Megan Olivi, a veteran UFC broadcaster, has announced she’ll be taking a break. And the reason? It’s life-changing.

Olivi, known for her poise and professionalism on UFC sidelines, is about to welcome her first child with former flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez. As she steps away from her duties, she left the fans with an emotional and powerful message.

During the UFC 317 broadcast, Olivi wrote on X, “For those asking, I’m due next week. This is my last show until I return from maternity leave. Incredibly grateful to be healthy enough to work this event – not gonna lie, it feels pretty empowering.”

At a time when many choose to step back completely, Olivi stayed in the game until the final round with remarkable dedication just days before her due date. That’s worthy of applause. This isn’t the first time fans have noticed her absence, though.

Back at UFC 315, her missing presence sparked concern online. While Joe Rogan‘s absence was expected as he no longer travels for international events. Olivi’s vanishing act caught viewers off guard.

She quickly cleared the air with an update on social media where she announced, “My doctors don’t want me flying in this third trimester. Gotta keep baby boy safe”. Olivi and Joseph Benavidez first announced her pregnancy earlier this year in February. Then came the gender reveal in March. Since then, she’s kept a steady presence on UFC broadcasts in the U.S., working Fight Nights and keeping fans informed and engaged.

Megan Olivi has also built a parallel career in the NFL, serving as a sideline reporter for Fox since 2021. And with her signature sharpness and calm energy, she’s crossed over into that world seamlessly. Her ability to balance professional ambition and personal milestones is a story worth celebrating. Yet, her absence in the UFC will be sorely felt as we look back on one of her most pivotal broadcast moments that happened recently.

Megan Olivi drew high praise for her interview with Erin Blanchfield amidst UFC Vegas 107 chaos

Back at UFC Vegas 107, just weeks before her maternity leave, Megan Olivi was front and center during one of the most unexpected moments in recent UFC memory. The card was set to close with Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber in a high-stakes flyweight showdown. But just before the walkouts, disaster struck.

Barber, reportedly moments away from entering the arena, suffered a medical emergency and was pulled from the bout. UFC’s broadcast team scrambled for updates. Fans were confused. The atmosphere shifted.

And then came Megan Olivi. In a live interview, she spoke with a stunned Erin Blanchfield, who revealed that UFC executive Hunter Campbell told her Barber had suffered a seizure.

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter praised Olivi’s handling of the moment as he wrote on X, “From a broadcast standpoint, Megan Olivi crushed that interview with Erin Blanchfield. Asked all of the pertinent questions, reacting to news that they both just found out about. Brilliantly done.”

Olivi replied with her trademark humility as she wrote, “Means the world coming from you, Aaron. Thank you so much.”

So, whether it’s handling breaking news with calm professionalism or bringing fighters’ stories to life with heart and clarity, Olivi has become more than just a broadcaster, she’s a pillar of the UFC experience. Now, as she takes this next step in her personal journey, there’s no doubt the MMA sphere will be counting the days until her return!