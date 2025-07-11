Megan Olivi Welcomes Newborn Son Vito as UFC Stars Shower Her With Love

“We have waited so long to say this – Baby Benavidez will debut this summer. We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing ♥️,” Megan Olivi wrote in the caption of her pregnancy post. And after around 22 weeks, the sports broadcaster and her husband, Joseph Benavidez, welcomed their first child into the world. Reacting to the news, the entire world of mixed martial arts swarmed in to congratulate the new parents.

Olivi took to X and announce that UFC 314 was her last pay-per-view event outside of her residence in Las Vegas. She announced that she wouldn’t be on the broadcasting team for a few events till the birth of her son. She did make an appearance at the recently concluded UFC 317 event, which was in fight capital of the world.

And on 10th July 2025, Megan Olivi shared the first visuals of her son. She shared a video on her Instagram profile that shows her and Benavidez attending to their newborn baby, as an extract from Taylor Swift’s ‘Daylight’ kept playing in the background. In the caption, the renowned UFC broadcaster wrote, “Our son Vito Benavidez entered the world earlier this week and every moment has been pure magic ❤️ thank you for all the prayers 🙏🏼.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Olivi (@meganolivi) Expand Post

It was nothing short of a celebratory moment for the UFC family. The official Instagram profile for the fight promotion took to the comments section of Olivi’s post and wrote, “Welcome to the UFC fam Vito! 🥰” It didn’t take long for the fighting community to react to the heartwarming news.

UFC world welcomes Vito Benavidez, showering congratulations on Megan Olivi and her husband

The beloved UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, took to the comments section and wrote, “Vito!!! Congratulations to all of Team Benavidez! Elated for you all. 🥹❤️🤟” His fellow sports commentator, John Gooden, commented, “Congratulations guys. This is incredible news. Love the name as well ❤️.” Soon, the voice of UFC, Bruce Buffer, joined his colleagues to congratulate the new parents. He wrote, “🗣️🎙️Congratulations!!! How wonderful! I’m so happy for you both & for Vito as you will be amazing parents to your future Champion! 🙏👏🙏👏.”

As a mother herself, Laura Sanko wrote, “Congratulations!!!! Beautiful momma and what a blessing ❤️❤️❤️.” Michael Bisping wasn’t too far away when he dropped his congratulations. Meanwhile, MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz, looked at the heartfelt moment with a reflection on becoming a parent. He wrote, “Congratulations guys! The best part of your lives has started. @joejitsu.”

Even the MMA contenders joined the announcers and commentators to congratulate the parents. Meisha Tate commented, “Aww I’m so happy for you guys! And best part you can still celebrate baby’s bday on 4of of July weekend haha 😆.” The former fighter, Alan Jouban, wrote, “Guys!!!! Congratulations!!! The aunts and uncles Vito is going to have!!❤️” Terrance McKinney decided to put the spotlight on Olivi and Benavidez. He typed in, “Congrats kid got some pretty dope parents 🙌 @meganolivi @joejitsu.”

Brandon Moreno, Belal Muhammad, Dan Ige, Erin Blanchfield, and many others also joined hands to congratulate the couple in the comments section.