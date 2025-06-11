Meisha Tate Turns Ronda Rousey Losses Into Fuel to Demand Kayla Harrison Fight

Almost 18 years deep into her career, veteran Miesha Tate continues to compete at the highest level, even at the age of 38. However, things haven’t gone her way since 2016, as she has just two wins in her last seven fights, a similar record to that of lightweight star Michael Chandler. Despite the setbacks, ‘Cupcake’ still has her eyes set on winning the bantamweight title, and she doesn’t want to wait for it.

A couple of months before Julianna Pena dropped her title, Miesha Tate addressed questions surrounding a potential fight against ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ for the title. ‘Cupcake’ straight away denied any possibility of that happening, especially because they were “friends.” But the tables have turned now, and Kayla Harrison holds the gold. And guess what? Tate’s game for the new bantamweight champion.

Miesha Tate is willing to fight Kayla Harrison as soon as ‘tomorrow’

Of course, the first thing fans would talk about when putting Miesha Tate into the title picture is her credibility; why she deserves a title shot. The 38-year-old understands and acknowledges that. However, if the opportunity presents itself, Miesha would have no issue taking the fight at 24 hours’ notice. One of the reasons she wants to fight Harrison is not just because of the title, but because the 2-time Olympic champion loves to bring the fight, which Tate didn’t get to do against Yana Santos in her last bout.

“Well, I’m sure people are gonna think that my answer to this is ridiculous because I’m not in contention by any means, but of course I would love a fight with Kayla,” Miesha Tate told ‘Esports Insider’. “I understand that I’m still far off from being able to say that I’m in a contender position, but with that being said, if they offered me that fight tomorrow, even if Kayla wasn’t the champion, I would love to test myself with this style of fighter.”



Moreover, Miesha Tate has one more thing to show the world. It’s about the one thing that former champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey exposed as her weakness during their two fights. Let’s take a look at what the bantamweight veteran had to say.

Tate wants to show her improvement, which she made after losing to Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate had one of the most famous rivalries in the history of the women’s division, which saw ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ coming out on top. They fought twice, and on both occasions, Tate lost by submission to Rousey’s patented armbar. But that’s been a long time, and ‘Cupcake’ claims to have improved since then, and is itching to show what she’s got when it comes to her grappling and ground game in a potential fight against Kayla Harrison.

“It’s either going to be fists of leather in each other’s face or I’m gonna have to show that I have improved tremendously on my wrestling, jiu jitsu, and grappling defense,” Miesha Tate added. “It’s something I worked on continuously since the losses to Ronda [Rousey]. So it would be exciting for me to ever get that opportunity. We’ll see if I can make it happen.”



Well, the possibility of Miesha Tate taking on Kayla Harrison anytime soon is unlikely. After all, Amanda Nunes is on the verge of coming back and fighting for the title. But what do you think? Should Dana White consider pitting Tate against Harrison? Drop your comments below.