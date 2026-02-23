Melquizael Costa Lays Down Path to UFC Title After Doing the Impossible at Houston Event

The Popsicle seller of Brazil, Melquizael Costa, spoke about his roadmap after taking on veteran fighter Dan Ige in a featherweight bout at UFC Houston on Saturday. The Brazilian fighter called his bout with Ige “the people’s main event.” He welcomed greater opportunities for himself, including calling out Diego Lopes.

While Ige took Costa down early, ‘The Dalmatian’ showed spectacular wrestling defense and got back on his feet. Known for his kick-heavy game, Costa threw ‘100K’ with a flush spinning back kick in the final seconds of the first round. The ground-and-pound that followed was hardly necessary for the referee to step in. Melquizael Costa wasn’t shy about making noise after his statement win.

Melquizael Costa maps his featherweight path

In his post-fight interview, the Brazilian kept things playful but pointed, saying, “But I want to say something: The acai is much better in Para than in Amazonas. Diego Lopes, let’s go at it.” He didn’t stop there, and while speaking to Ag Fight, he stated, “I want Diego Lopes in June and to root hard for Jean Silva to win the belt from Volkanovski, because I’m going to beat his dad in June and, at the end of the year, beat him and take the belt. Beat the dad and then beat the son.” The 29-year-old has his eyes on both Lopes and Silva.

Costa’s aura and swagger do not sound like post-fight adrenaline but rather like a fighter who believes he’s entering a new phase of his career. A major reason for Costa’s confidence also includes Lopes’s loss against Alexander Volkanovski, the long-time force who, at 37-years-old, continues to make waves in the featherweight landscape in unexpected ways. Losses to a fighter of Volkanovski’s caliber don’t erase Lopes’ danger, but they do create the perception of opportunity, something hungry contenders like Costa are quick to sense.

Costa does not seem to be talking like a prospect anymore; it looks like he is laying out his path in the featherweight division.

Melquizael Costa’s journey from depression to UFC statement win

A statement has been made by Melquizael Costa in Houston, Texas. Costa is coming in piping hot in the featherweight division of the UFC. Costa defeated Dan Ige, who had fought 29 times before and finally suffered his first stoppage loss in MMA.

The fighter formerly known as ’50k’ recently changed his nickname to ‘100 Grand’ to align with the new UFC bonus structure. Once neglected and depressed, Costa is now setting his division on fire. Melquizael had previously shared that he has vitiligo and had fallen into depression before finding martial arts.

“I went to the countryside and started working on a farm. Didn’t want to go to the city. I didn’t want people to see me. Depression started to take root in myself as well. I started feeling for myself what they were feeling — disgust. Martial arts was actually what saved me from this.”

Things changed while flipping through fighters in the UFC video game, when Costa found Scott Jorgensen, who looked exactly like him.

“I was playing it, and then I saw this guy, and he looked exactly like me. I was like, ‘Is this for real? Is this made up? Who is this?’ I Googled him and I saw he was a UFC fighter. I was like, ‘Damn, this guy is just like me, so I can be a real UFC fighter. I finally found something I can be in my life.’ So Scott Jorgensen — I tell everyone he was the one who pretty much opened this idea in my mind, who showed me it would be possible to get there someday.”

Costa’s path is building into an inspiring story, and those witnessing it unfold live are lucky indeed.