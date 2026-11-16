Merab Dvalishvili Apologizes to Usman’s Friend for Family Attacks After Abu Dhabi Jail Fiasco

Merab Dvalishvili is trying to bury the hatchet with Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov, but this feud is anything but simple. After their heated confrontation in Georgia snowballed into the wild Abu Dhabi brawl involving Usman Nurmagomedov’s team, ‘The Machine’ has now apologized for one of the biggest sticking points in the whole mess: cursing at Gadzhimagomedov’s family.

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The Georgian took to Instagram to address the 36-year-old directly, claiming the two had actually shaken hands and settled their beef right after their original confrontation. But once footage of the incident surfaced, it showed Dvalishvili unloading on the Dagestani’s family, forcing the former UFC champion to address it publicly.

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“Akhmed, we both know what happened after our incident – we shook hands and finished it,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “But after that the video was released, and we both see in this video I’m cursing your family. I just want to apologize about that. That was not my intention.

“I had no idea who you were when you came to me, grabbed me, and yelled at me in a different language. We have to finish this. We have a lot of mutual friends. If you want to make a meeting, message me directly.”

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Imago MMA: UFC 316 – Dvalishvili vs OMalley Jun 7, 2025 Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES Merab Dvalishvili red gloves prepares to fight Sean OMalley not pictured in a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Newark Prudential Center New Jersey UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250606_jhp_cb6_0852

This apology is just the latest twist in a feud that went from a heated confrontation in Georgia to a full-blown legal mess in Abu Dhabi. What started with Merab Dvalishvili and Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov eventually spiraled into an alleged hotel-lobby attack, with Usman Nurmagomedov and members of his team jumping ‘The Machine’ and his friend Saba Lazishvili.

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The fallout was immediate. Everyone involved was detained for questioning, with the Georgian and Lazishvili eventually released after being fined AED 50,000. Usman and seven others, meanwhile, were hit with AED 300,000 fines and six-month prison sentences.

They are also expected to be deported after serving their sentences, turning what began as a personal beef into a serious legal headache for the Dagestani camp.

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The Abu Dhabi chaos also kicked off a whole new argument over who was actually in the wrong. While Merab Dvalishvili was the one allegedly attacked in Abu Dhabi, some fans still backed Usman and his team, pointing straight back to the Tbilisi incident that started it all—where the former UFC Bantamweight champion slapped Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov.

The Dagestani later gave his version of what happened, claiming he wasn’t looking for trouble when he approached Dvalishvili at a press conference. According to a statement first reported by Russian outlet Sports.ru and translated on X by @FREAKMMA1, things escalated after ‘The Machine’ allegedly struck him and insulted his mother in Georgian.

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“At the press conference, I approached Merab to talk to him and started by saying, ‘Brother…’ But he hit me and insulted my mother in Georgian,” Gadzhimagomedov said. “Later, someone translated what he had said to me. He never apologized for those words, and that’s something I will never forgive anyone for!”

And now, Merab Dvalishvili has finally given Gadzhimagomedov the apology he once said he would never get. ‘The Machine’ is making it clear, though, that he doesn’t see the Georgia confrontation as an ongoing beef. In his mind, that chapter was already closed the moment the two men shook hands.

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Speaking with Chris Weidman after being released from detention, the Georgian admitted the situation escalated when he responded by slapping him but insisted he never wanted the incident to turn into something bigger.

“I got provoked in Georgia, and I reacted like every man would. Georgians wanted to fight him; I said we can’t. We shake hands, and that was done,” he told Weidman.

And there’s another interesting twist. Despite everything that went down in Abu Dhabi, Merab Dvalishvili said on X that he would not press charges against Usman or anyone else involved.

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Instead, he expressed hope that the undefeated PFL champion and his teammates would be released soon, suggesting that ‘The Machine’ is far more interested in moving on than keeping this feud alive.

Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager has also apologized for the incident featuring Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t the only one trying to cool things down. Ali Abdelaziz, Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager, has also stepped in with an apology for the Abu Dhabi brawl, taking responsibility for his team’s actions while speaking to MMA Junkie.

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“I’m truly sorry. What happened was something unacceptable… And this is something that should never happen again,” Abdelaziz said. “I think both parties were wrong, and I think two wrongs don’t make a right… I understand a lot of these athletes; they’re emotional, but it’s no excuse.”

Abdelaziz also knows the fallout won’t stop with Usman Nurmagomedov. He admitted that the mess could have consequences for everyone in the champion’s inner circle, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman’s cousin and longtime coach who has been in his corner throughout his undefeated 22-0 run.

“Of course this is going to affect everyone. Affect Khabib (Nurmagomedov), affect everybody,” Abdelaziz added. “But I’m not worried about his fighting career right now. I’m worried about his well-being and how he’s going to recover from this.”

The Abu Dhabi situation could not have come at a worse time for Usman. His UFC hopes were already gaining serious momentum, but the fallout has now put a huge dent in that hype.

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Usman was reportedly on the verge of making the jump to the UFC after turning down a $2 million PFL deal. At 22-0 and holding a PFL championship, he looked like one of the hottest free agents in MMA.

Now? That momentum has screeched to a halt. Instead of talking about Nurmagomedov’s UFC debut and what’s next for the undefeated champion, the conversation is dominated by the Abu Dhabi fallout.

Merab Dvalishvili’s apology could at least help close one chapter of the ugly saga, but the damage to Usman’s UFC prospects may be much harder to undo.