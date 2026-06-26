Merab Claims Justin Gaethje’s Illegal Tactic Cost Ilia Topuria UFC Freedom 250 Fight

Merab Dvalishvili has launched a serious accusation against Justin Gaethje following the latter’s win over Ilia Topuria. ‘The Highlight’ secured a stunning corner retirement victory over the former lightweight champion after battering Topuria relentlessly over four rounds on June 14 at the UFC Freedom 250 main event. But Merab refuses to believe skill played the bigger role in Gathje’s win over his fellow compatriot. The fomer bantamweight champion has now an alleged illegal tactic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Ilia was blind since [the] first round,” Dvalishvili told MMA Junkie. “And he was fighting with one eye, and then Justin Gaethje, great fight, much respect for him, but he did eye poke one time… And then I think that affected Ilia. And then Ilia… he broke his nose and then the other eyeball, and Ilia was pretty much blind, nose broken, and he was still fighting hard.

“For me, Ilia is still [the] winner… Hopefully, [Gaethje is] not going to retire and… they will have a rematch. I believe Ilia will win [the] rematch, or if they [fight in a] trilogy, Ilia will still be [the] winner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dvalishvili isn’t the only one who accused ‘The Highlight’ of poking Ilia Topuria in the eye. After the bout, social media was littered with stills from the bout, showing accidental eye pokes from the bout. Although ‘El Matador’ himself never complained about any eye poke during the fight, when he finally broke his silence, Topuria revealed what happened.

Imago UFC 320: Dvalishvili v Sandhagen LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen fight in their 5-round Bantamweight Title Co-Main Event bout at T-Mobile Arena on October 4, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PXImages Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

The Georgian fighter claimed he went blind in his right eye, and as the fight progressed, his other eye met the same fate. Had Topuria alerted the referee about the eye pokes, the fight could have been stopped, and ‘The Highlight’ could also have received a point deduction for the illegal move. However, that doesn’t mean the eye pokes were intentional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intentional or not, though, Paddy Pimblett has also accused Justin Gaethje of eye pokes during their fight in January. He claimed that had not been for “eye gouges and low blows and then faking low blows” during the fight, the outcome of their fight could have been different. Besides Paddy, former opponent Rafael Fiziev has also accused him of eye poke.

Rafael Fiziev claimed Gaethje only started winning their March 2023 fight “after an eye poke,” adding he “couldn’t see anything with my right eye.” So, there’s clearly a pattern in Gaethje’s bouts. But it’s worth noting that Dvalishvili and Topuria have long supported each other because of their shared Georgian origins. Meanwhile, Fiziev and Pimblett were his opponents who lost to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it’s hard to overlook the possibility of bias in their opinions on the matter. And it’s not as if ‘The Highlight’ himself hasn’t been on the receiving end of an eyepoke.

Justin Gaethje claims he has a reputation with the referees, recalling an eye poke during the Michael Chandler fight

The 37-year-old recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he reflected on his reputation among UFC referees. And explained why he has often been critical of their performances. The lightweight champion said he expects officials to prioritize fighter safety above everything else. So, this has led to him earning a reputation for being demanding during fights.

ADVERTISEMENT

To illustrate his point, Justin Gaethje revisited his November 2021 clash with Michael Chandler. During the bout, Chandler accidentally poked him in the eye late in the second round. But Gaethje felt the referee failed to intervene quickly enough before allowing the action to continue.

“I’ve been notorious for being really hard on these refs because you expect them to be perfect,” he told Joe Rogan. “Their main job is to protect you. When I fought Michael Chandler, I’ve never had a retraction from the referee. He poked me in the eye, and then the referee didn’t get in between us. He let him hit me with a huge shot, and then he didn’t give me my time to recover.”

Despite that, ‘The Highlight’ secured a unanimous decision victory. Still, the moment appears to have stuck with him. And it appears to show Gaethje’s views on the allegations Merab Dvalishvili is making against him.